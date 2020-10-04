12 Gary firefighters’ 1,106 missed shifts cost an estimated $923K to city

Gary Firefighters Association Local 359 Union President James Powell said he believes certain firefighters are abusing the department’s sick policy. Fire department leaders declined to provide names of those who are among the worst offenders in using sick time, citing HIPAA privacy laws.

One firefighter with an annual salary of $49,946.40 has missed 126 shifts since 2018, redacted records show.

Data provided to The Times shows Individual A in the department’s first shift rotation, with a salary of $51,357, missed 112 days from January 2018 to September 2020.

On the same first rotation, Individual B, whose salary is $43,207.60, and Individual C, whose salary is $36,029.89, took 109 and 95 days off over that same time period, respectively.

Missed shifts were filled by using overtime about 70% of the time, O’Donnell said. In cases where overtime was not used, firefighters were strategically placed across the city to ensure coverage for Gary residents.

“It’s hard to track in real time, the way we move manpower around. But this is a good estimation of what’s going on,” O’Donnell said.