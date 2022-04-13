$125 automatic taxpayer refund payments headed to Hoosiers beginning in May

Hoosiers should keep an eye on their bank account or their mailbox in the months ahead as Indiana begins returning a portion of its excess 2021 tax revenue to the people who generated it.

Gov. Eric Holcomb announced Wednesday the $125 automatic taxpayer refund will be distributed beginning in May to taxpayers who filed their income taxes prior to the April 18 deadline, and provided their banking information on their returns.

Those taxpayers will receive their payments between May and July through electronic direct deposit.

All other Indiana adults will get their refund as a paper check mailed sometime in July or August.

Indiana residents don't need to do anything to get their payment. The automatic taxpayer refund is separate from any other refund a taxpayer may receive after filing their 2021 income tax return.

A total of $545 million in automatic taxpayer refund payments are expected to be distributed to some 4.3 million Hoosiers by Sept. 1, according to the governor's office.

State law generally requires Indiana return a portion of its excess revenue to taxpayers when the state's budget reserve exceeds 12.5% of planned state spending for the year and other conditions are met.

Indiana ended its prior budget year on June 30, 2021, with a reserve balance topping $3.9 billion, or 23% of the year's spending, triggering the automatic taxpayer refund, according to the State Budget Agency.

"I'm beyond thrilled that this spring and summer we are returning money back into the hands of Hoosier taxpayers, where it belongs," said Holcomb, a Republican.

"Our conservative fiscal leadership and pro-growth policies makes this tax refund possible for all Hoosier households."

Hoosier Democrats, meanwhile, said the state's surplus revenue only was possible thanks to increased consumer spending linked to federal COVID-19 relief enacted by the Democratic-controlled Congress and Democratic President Joe Biden — and opposed by every Republican representing Indiana in Congress.

Indiana residents potentially could see another automatic taxpayer refund, or similar payment, next year, since the State Budget Agency is predicting Indiana will end its 2022 budget year on June 30 with some $5.1 billion in reserve, or 28.9% of state spending.

The automatic taxpayer refund last was triggered during the 2012 budget year. It was distributed in 2013 as a $111 deduction from Hoosiers' income tax liability.

More information about the automatic taxpayer refund, who qualifies and how it will be distributed is available on the Indiana Department of Revenue website: in.gov/dor.

