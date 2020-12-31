2 Lake County officials sworn in

CROWN POINT — Two newly elected officials sworn in Wednesday are considered up-and-comers in the Lake County Democratic Party.
New Recorder Gina Pimentel and incumbent Surveyor Bill Emerson Jr. were sworn in by Lake Circuit Court Judge Marissa McDermott.
Newly elected Coroner David Pastrick, who replaces incumbent Merrilee Frey, was on hand but not sworn in. He isn’t scheduled to take office until 2022 because of a state law requiring winning coroner candidates to wait a year.
Emerson is “an incredible administrator and a young rising star in our party,” Lake County Democratic Party Chairman Jim Wieser said.
Pimentel, who has been chief deputy recorder for six years, “ran the office, and people respected that,” Wieser said.
“I am incredibly excited to be starting a new term as surveyor,” Emerson said.
The surveyor’s office oversees 600 miles of regulated drains, the county’s geographic information systems mapping, clean water programs and permanent survey markers.
“We manage over $2.5 million of drainage projects a year,” Emerson said.
“If you’ve ever experienced a flooding situation in your home, it’s very stressful,” he added. Consequently, his office tries to alleviate flooding problems.
One of his goals four years ago, digitizing paperwork in the office, already has been completed.
Basin panel officer
Something new facing the office is the creation of the Kankakee River Basin and Yellow River Basin Development Commission, which will address drainage issues in the massive watershed. Emerson serves as vice chairman. Lake County appears to be poised to used income tax and drainage funds to pay the county’s dues rather than assessing property owners within the watershed, he said.
Pimentel said while 2020 was a terrible year for nearly everyone, “it gave me my dream job and my twins that were born healthy.”
“Thank you for accepting me. Thank you for supporting me in this journey,” she said. “I’m incredibly excited.”
Pimentel plans to build on what she has been doing the past six years as chief deputy. This week, she and her chief deputy have been moving things into their new offices.
Coming up is implementing an electronic recording process her office is working on, in collaboration with the auditor and assessor offices. She also plans to work on property fraud alerts.
Her office also will coordinate a countywide veterans rewards program. Local businesses will be encouraged to contact her office with any discounts being offered to veterans so a list can be compiled for veterans’ benefit.
Wieser praised Emerson, Pimentel and other elected officials for their hard work and dedication.
“If you’re going to be a public servant," he said, "you’re going to sacrifice for the common good.”