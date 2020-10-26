2020 U.S. Census is complete; 99.9% of Hoosiers tallied in once-a-decade population count

The massive, once-a-decade count of every person living in the United States is over.
The U.S. Census Bureau last week said it had tallied 99.98% of U.S. residents, including 99.9% of Hoosiers, when it ended the constitutionally mandated enumeration of the nation's population Oct. 15.
Speaking to reporters, census officials said that was an improvement over the 99.8% of U.S. residents counted in the 2010 census, and it got done notwithstanding the global coronavirus pandemic, destructive western wildfires, a record number of hurricanes, and civil unrest.
"Conducting a census is always challenging," said Tim Olson, Census Bureau associate director for field operations.
"But I have to tell you, we never expected to conduct a national census with challenges that entered our world as ferociously as they did during the 2020 experience."
Census officials credited the accomplishment in part to the 67% of U.S. households who completed their census forms early in the year, eliminating the need to send a census enumerator to their residence to count the number of people living in the household.
Data show Indiana ranked 13th of the 50 states with a census self-response rate of 70.3% — more than 3% higher than the national self-response rate and an improvement over Indiana's 69.6% self-response rate in 2010.
According to the Census Bureau, Illinois ranked sixth in the nation for census self-response at 71.4%. Minnesota was best at 75.1% and Puerto Rico ranked last at 35.7%.
Within Indiana, St. John led every municipality in the state with a census self-response rate of 88.5%, records show.
Other Northwest Indiana communities in the top 25 were Dyer, fourth, 86.6%; Munster, seventh, 84.7%; Trail Creek, 10th, 83.5%; Pottawattamie Park, 14th, 83%; Crown Point, 15th, 82.8%; Schererville, 17th, 82.7%; Highland, 20th, 82.2%; and Lowell, 23rd, 81.9%.
The 64 million non-responding households across the country ultimately were visited by one or more of the 435,000 census field workers who knocked on the door to find out how many people lived there, got the information from a neighbor or another reliable source, or determined the residence was vacant or abandoned.
Field workers were aided by technology that, among other things, directed them on the most efficient route to non-responding households and allowed them to immediately submit their counts electronically, instead of having to fill out and turn in paper forms as in 2010.
Olson said the technology helped census takers visit an average of 1.92 addresses per hour, compared to 1.01 addresses per hour a decade ago.
"So, in short, the productivity rate of field staff in 2020 was literally nearly double that achieved during the 2010 census," Olson said.
What's next
The Census Bureau now is in the process of verifying and finalizing the final population counts for each state and the nation as a whole.
It expects by Dec. 31 to deliver to the president the census results that will be used to adjust the number of members in the U.S. House of Representatives that are assigned to each state, a process known as reapportionment.
Indiana is expected to continue having nine representatives during the 2022-32 period, while Illinois is poised to lose one of its 18 House seats due to population shifts out of northern, industrial states toward southern and western states.
Republican President Donald Trump in July directed the Census Bureau to exclude non-citizens from the population counts used for reapportionment after trying and failing to get a citizenship question put on the census form itself.
But that directive is likely to end up being challenged in court since the U.S. Constitution requires House seats be apportioned by "counting the whole number of persons in each state," which would include non-citizens and even immigrants who unlawfully entered the United States.
Following reapportionment, the Census Bureau then is scheduled to deliver detailed population counts to each state by April 1, 2021, which will be used to redraw the boundaries of federal and state legislative districts to ensure equal, or nearly equal, populations in each district.
However, the Republican-controlled Indiana General Assembly is required by state statute to adjourn for the year on or before April 29.
That means Hoosier lawmakers either will have to complete a hasty redistricting with little public input, or return for a special session later next year to finalize the new district boundaries for Indiana's U.S. House seats, the Indiana Senate and the Indiana House.
