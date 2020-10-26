2020 U.S. Census is complete; 99.9% of Hoosiers tallied in once-a-decade population count

What's next

The Census Bureau now is in the process of verifying and finalizing the final population counts for each state and the nation as a whole.

It expects by Dec. 31 to deliver to the president the census results that will be used to adjust the number of members in the U.S. House of Representatives that are assigned to each state, a process known as reapportionment.

Indiana is expected to continue having nine representatives during the 2022-32 period, while Illinois is poised to lose one of its 18 House seats due to population shifts out of northern, industrial states toward southern and western states.

Republican President Donald Trump in July directed the Census Bureau to exclude non-citizens from the population counts used for reapportionment after trying and failing to get a citizenship question put on the census form itself.

But that directive is likely to end up being challenged in court since the U.S. Constitution requires House seats be apportioned by "counting the whole number of persons in each state," which would include non-citizens and even immigrants who unlawfully entered the United States.