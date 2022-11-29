2nd Region lawmaker picked to lead Indiana Senate committee

Two state senators representing Northwest Indiana will be in position next year to have greater-than-usual influence over a wide swath of key legislation.

Senate President Rod Bray, R-Martinsville, recently appointed Rick Niemeyer, R-Lowell, as chairman of the Senate Committee on Environmental Affairs for the 2023 General Assembly, which is set to convene Jan. 9 for a four-month session.

He joins Ed Charbonneau, R-Valparaiso, chairman of the Senate Committee on Health and Provider Services since 2017, as the only Region senators selected to lead one of the 22 permanent committees next year.

Under Senate rules, committee chairmen have broad powers to decide which legislative proposals receive committee attention, can revise measures as they see fit, and determine whether legislation advances out of committee to the full Senate for further action.

"I've long believed that some of the most important work in the Legislature happens at the committee level," Bray said. "We have a group of very talented committee chairs set for the upcoming session, and I look forward to working with these talented members as they help craft good policy for the people of Indiana."

Niemeyer has represented southern Lake County, and points south, in the Republican-controlled Senate since 2014. He served in the Indiana House from 2012 to 2014 and as a member of the Lake County Council.

In the Senate, Niemeyer has been the No. 2 Republican on several committees, including Environmental Affairs and the Senate Committee on Local Government. This is his first appointment as a committee chairman.

"I am honored to be appointed as chair of the Senate Committee on Environmental Affairs," Niemeyer said. "My work on wastewater and agricultural issues has helped me prepare for this role, and I am pleased to have the opportunity to be a leader in the Senate."

Last year, the committee advanced proposals promoting pilot projects focused on solid-waste reduction in Marion County and carbon sequestration in Vigo County, as well as authorizing Indiana RV campgrounds not connected to a public sewer system to maintain a sanitary wastewater holding tank of up to 10,000 gallons.

In 2021, the committee led the controversial effort to eliminate some of Indiana's wetlands protections to make more land available for agricultural use or residential development.

The measures set for possible action next year by Niemeyer's committee won't be known until late December or early January, when Bray assigns all the legislation proposed by the 50 state senators to the various committees.

"I look forward to working with my fellow committee members this session to discuss what we can do to benefit Hoosiers," Niemeyer said.