3 Dems vie for 12th House district

Andrade also believes more protections are needed for small businesses.

“During COVID-19, it is essential we provide small businesses with not only the funding they need, but coordinate with different state agencies to provide them all of the resources they require to reopen and rebuild once our current global health crisis is over,” Andrade said.

If elected, he said he would seek financial stability for unions and working families by focusing on re-establishing a prevailing wage in Indiana and repealing the state's Right to Work law.

Dothager, a Highland precinct committeeman, referenced a 2015 report regarding lax campaign finance laws in Indiana when explaining his decision to seek the 12th House District seat.

He believes there are some “representatives who spend more time fundraising than legislating,” and they “respond to donors, not constituents.”

“I'm not going to Indianapolis to eat steak dinners with lobbyists,” Dothager said. “I'm going to Indianapolis to represent all Hoosiers, not just the ones with the deepest pockets.”

Dothager also believes changes are needed to public education and teacher salaries.