3 Dems vie for 12th House district

Three are seeking the Democratic nomination in the race for the 12th House District.
Democrats Mike Andrade, Brandon Dothager and Mike “Mad Mac” McInerney will face off in the June 2 primary. The victor will face Republican Tom Wichlinski in the general election. Wichlinski is unopposed in the primary.
Andrade, of Munster, said “politics has always had a special place in my heart,” and he wants to take a stronger role in the community.
The small business owner said he decided to enter the race for the 12th House District, which includes Munster, Hammond's south side, Highland and Griffith, following encouragement from friends, family and neighbors.
“Guided by the work ethic I learned from my parents, I have been able to create detailed budgets, meet strict deadlines and developed the leadership skills required to run a successful small business,” Andrade said. “It is from these experiences and leadership skills that I believe I'm the best candidate to represent Indiana’s 12th District.”
Andrade said teacher pay is one of his priorities.
He said Indiana educators are among the lowest paid in the United States. Andrade said he would pursue legislation to increase base teacher pay, and he believes dollars from the state's reserves should be used to boost wages for educators.
Andrade also believes more protections are needed for small businesses.
“During COVID-19, it is essential we provide small businesses with not only the funding they need, but coordinate with different state agencies to provide them all of the resources they require to reopen and rebuild once our current global health crisis is over,” Andrade said.
If elected, he said he would seek financial stability for unions and working families by focusing on re-establishing a prevailing wage in Indiana and repealing the state's Right to Work law.
Dothager, a Highland precinct committeeman, referenced a 2015 report regarding lax campaign finance laws in Indiana when explaining his decision to seek the 12th House District seat.
He believes there are some “representatives who spend more time fundraising than legislating,” and they “respond to donors, not constituents.”
“I'm not going to Indianapolis to eat steak dinners with lobbyists,” Dothager said. “I'm going to Indianapolis to represent all Hoosiers, not just the ones with the deepest pockets.”
Dothager also believes changes are needed to public education and teacher salaries.
”I strictly oppose the voucher system, which sends public funds to for-profit charter schools,” he said. “We must also remove the overbearing bureaucracy from our classrooms and let our teachers teach instead of test.”
Dothager said corruption in Lake County needs to be addressed, and he isn't afraid to be vocal about unethical political behavior.
“This makes me uniquely qualified to represent a Lake County district in Indianapolis,” Dothager said. “While many of our public officials participate in the self-dealing, and others remain silent about it, not wanting to bite the hand that feeds them, I would stand alone as our only representative who publicly denounces the misdeeds of the machine.”
Dothager said he also would seek legislation to improve access to health care and make it more affordable.
“Health care is a human right, and preventative care is more effective and cost-efficient than reactive care,” he said.
McInerney couldn't be immediately reached for comment.
