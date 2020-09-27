$35K in steakhouse dinners among tourism bureau's 2016-20 charges

CROWN POINT — Tourism bureau President and CEO Speros Batistatos and his staff have charged more than $500,000 over nearly five years to taxpayer-funded credit cards on expenses including flights, hotel stays, upscale steakhouses, daily coffees and fast-food stops.
That's according to a Times analysis of 2016-2020 credit card statements the tourism agency recently turned over to the mayor of Hammond to comply with a public records request.
Details revealed in the records are eliciting calls for spending reform within the agency by a Region mayor and his city's appointed tourism bureau board member, both of whom have lashed out with criticism regarding bureau management in recent weeks and months.
But a spokeswoman for the tourism bureau defended the credit card spending as legitimate transactions that received the proper scrutiny from the agency's board and financial officers.
About $35,000, or 7% of all charges, was spent on dinners at the upscale Ruth's Chris Steakhouse in Indianapolis, the records show.
The steakhouse is a well-known, wining-and-dining hotspot for statehouse legislators, lobbyists and other groups. It’s also where the Region-based tourism bureau hosts its annual legislative dinner every January.
At least $59,000 was spent from 2016 to 2020 at various out-of-state hotels for staff trips and conferences or at Region lodging for sports teams and event organizers, the analysis shows.
Thousands of dollars in other charges also were racked up with smaller, more frequent food and drink purchases by various staff members — a $4 cup of coffee at Starbucks or Dunkin and a $10 meal from the fast-food restaurant Culver’s, for example.
Board-approved
In response to a Times inquiry, spokeswoman Erika Dahl said the bureau stands by the validity of the credit card purchases.
She noted receipts and expense reports are scrutinized by the group’s chief financial officer and accounting manager, with additional oversight and approval by the tourism board and Batistatos.
“To the best of my recollection, there has not been an instance where the financial reports were not unanimously approved by the board, including the current and former board members appointed by the city of Hammond. The SSCVA is also audited by the State Board of Accounts. The most recent audit was completed for the years 2015, 2016 and 2017,” Dahl said.
Board Chairman Andy Qunell declined comment when asked whether he finds the staff credit card expenses appropriate.
Hammond Mayor Thomas McDermott Jr., who is in a longstanding feud with Batistatos over politics, policy and clashing personalities, said he filed a records request "as a private citizen" for the bureau’s 2016-2020 credit card statements.
He said his records request “has nothing to do” with the ongoing lawsuit his city filed against the authority last year over special legislation and board appointments.
“This FOIA request has nothing to do with the lawsuit. I didn’t consult with my attorneys in the lawsuit. This has to do with excessive spending and excessive salaries and money that can be put to a better use,” he said.
Dahl challenged McDermott's claim he filed the request as a private citizen. She further provided the original FOIA request that shows the city's attorneys filed the request.
"I have had zero communication with the mayor," she said. "I have only had contact with the city’s lawyers."
Indy steakhouse
McDermott claims the credit card expenses are a gross misuse of taxpayer dollars.
“You see wining and dining at Ruth’s, but it’s usually private businesses. It’s the same bubbles of wine, but it’s taxpayer-funded,” McDermott said. “I can take someone to True BBQ and make the same point.
“Hammond brought in about $1 billion worth of business to this city, so I’d say we’re very much in same type of industry. But I’ve never had to wine and dine like that," McDermott added. "And the bureau will hand you some (expletive) excuse to justify spending. They’ll probably say it’s super important that they spend $6,500 on one dinner so they can put heads in beds. It’s malarkey."
The tourism bureau, a publicly funded government entity, was created by the Indiana Legislature more than four decades ago. Its budget is mostly derived from casino admission revenue and hotel and motel taxes.
Dahl listed 42 individuals, including 18 state senators, who attended the authority’s 2018 legislative dinner at the Indianapolis Ruth's Chris Steakhouse — an annual tradition since 2005. The total bill was $4,723.71, or an average of $112 per person.
Dahl said legislation regarding short-term rentals, innkeepers’ taxes and landowner immunity for trail access were among the topics discussed at the dinner.
“The South Shore CVA not only uses the annual legislative dinner to discuss bills and legislative process; it is also used to communicate successes and accomplishments made by the SSCVA. I have provided the handout discussed and provided at the dinner to the elected officials and other business leaders in attendance,” Dahl said.
That particular year, former Sen. Earline Rodgers gave a brief history of her time at the statehouse with an emphasis on casino gaming in Northwest Indiana and how it started, Dahl said.
Other dinners at Ruth's Chris Steakhouse, Asparagus in Merrillville, and Mitchell’s Fish Market in Lansing, Michigan, are among the numerous credit card charges throughout the years.
Hotel rooms, pottery and jewelry
Credit card statements show taxpayers covered a four-person staff trip in April 2016 to Tucson, Arizona, where Batistatos was a presenter at a Simpleview conference. Simpleview hosts the bureau’s website, customer relations management database and cellphone app, Dahl said.
Records show the charges in Tucson totaled $4,133 — including $976, $1,102.83 and $1,417.68 for hotel rooms at the Marriott; $291 for a car rental, $80 for baggage expenses; $16 for in-flight WiFi; and a $250 dinner at the Silver Saddle Steakhouse.
“This conference provides continued education for staff and highlights new trends and products available to their clients,” Dahl said.
Dahl further said the credit card spending accounted for 3% of the bureau’s total budget.
The account is paid by three authority funds: hotel/motel tax and riverboat revenue; tourism money the SSCVA generates; and money generated through partnership sales, she said.
A review of bureau records show staff charged $1,108 at Koster Pottery and $172 at Scout Curated Wears, which is a women’s online jewelry store. The staff also made additional purchases at 9LittleGypsies, an online handmade craft and candle store, according to the records.
Dahl said these purchases were to stock the Indiana Welcome Center’s gift shop and to promote its “Shop Local” section that showcases handmade items from Midwest and Region businesses.
The credit card statements also show multiple purchases at grocery stores — from as little as $9.74 at a Mariano’s in Oak Lawn to several hundred dollars at Strack & Van Til.
“We host a number of special events and groups as well as board meetings at the Indiana Welcome Center. Motorcoach groups who schedule a stop at the Indiana Welcome Center in advance can also request coffee and snacks — which we provide. Snacks are usually packaged cookies from grocery stores,” Dahl said.
“For other groups and functions, we will purchase fresh half/half for coffee, powdered lemonade and sometimes hot cocoa. We are in the business of hospitality, and these are standard offerings in our industry."
$4 cup of coffee
The bureau’s credit card use policy states: “No personal expenses or use of said credit card shall be permitted or authorized.” However, the travel policy provides an exception for certain meals.
For example, an employee can spend locally up to $14 for personal breakfast, $16 for lunch, $26 for dinner, and $5 on incidentals — per diem rates set by the IRS in 2019 that vary by city, records show.
Alcohol beverages are not reimbursable "when not entertaining clients," according to the board's policy.
Tourism board member Tom Dabertin, who was appointed by the Hammond City Council, questioned the need for taxpayers to fund single coffees and personal meals.
“Clearly, these are personal in nature. $3.95 at Dunkin’?" Dabertin said. ”I see here there’s a $9 charge for breakfast. It’s pretty clear we didn’t buy anybody else's breakfast unless they were sitting there with two forks.”
Smaller gas station or convenience store purchases are “probably somebody’s coffee of somebody’s Slim Jim,” Dabertin said.
Dabertin alleged he never saw the Chase credit card statements in this great of detail prior to The Times sharing a copy with him.
However, Dahl furnished the December 2019 tourism board packet in which Dabertin had access to said statements.
Dabertin said he stands by his statement that he's never seen these documents before.
'It's not personal'
On behalf of the CVA, Dahl said none of staff meal purchases “are personal in nature” as alleged.
“It’s not personal if I’m traveling, meaning I have no access to my own kitchen, to prepare my own food,” she said as an example.
Dahl said another example is when she meets a client at a local Starbucks and picks up the client’s coffee.
The monthly car wash bills are for the company’s box truck or a traveling car called the “Tour Mobile," Dahl said.
“We are not cleaning our own cars with company money,” she said.
Dahl said the tourism bureau has been audited by the State Board of Accounts, and no issues have ever been flagged.
“(Dabertin) was appointed to the SSCVA Board of Directors more than 400 days ago. Should he have questions, he is always welcome to ask (the board), board chairman, CEO and CFO for clarification for any item brought forward at each board meeting,” Dahl said.
McDermott said even though the bureau’s policy appears to allow such meal purchases, he questions whether staff should be allowed to dine out on taxpayers’ dime.
“There’s lunch being covered on a daily basis, paid for by the taxpayers, even Wendy’s,” he said.
McDermott said he typically spends no more than $1,000 a month on his city-issued credit card to take council members out for dinner, among other things. But if dinner steers toward politics, he will pick it up on his political campaign account instead.
Promptly addressed
The SSCVA has a travel policy that permits certain spending and makes clear that lodging, meals and other purchases must be "reasonable and customary."
Travel and lodging claims and meals must be supported by fully itemized receipts, and lost receipts are the responsibility of the employee, the policy states.
If a purchase is flagged as a policy violation, immediate action is taken by the bureau’s chief financial officer, the accounting manager, Dahl said.
Even the most minor violations are flagged.
“For example on 4/2/16, Mr. Batistatos made a $9.59 purchase. The receipt was lost, and he paid the organization $9.59,” Dahl explained, and furnished a copy of the receipt.
“Should an employee ‘overtip,’ the employee is responsible for paying the difference. For example, Mr. Batistatos paid the organization $.24 on 2/6/19 for a tip overpayment.”
Diminished tourism staff
Dahl said the SSCVA manages and operates the Indiana Welcome Center and a gift shop and hosts a number of exhibits inside its Hammond exhibition hall.
She credited the CVA's entire staff for working "tirelessly to fill hotels, restaurants and attractions" in spite of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
"Our staff diminished to eight during the pandemic — each person handling multiple jobs. Speros and I worked side by side mowing the lawn at the Indiana Welcome Center while taking phone calls from visitors, attending Zoom meetings and hosting our own seminars for the local hospitality industry," Dahl said.
Still, thousands across the Region still cannot pay their mortgages, stand in line at food pantries and wonder when their jobs will return, she said.
"The pandemic hit the hospitality industry hard. … Attractions remain closed, restaurants have been shuttered. Thankfully, our area is located along major interstates and features beautiful beaches, a National Park and plenty of wide-open spaces," she said.
