4 Democrats in running for Porter County Council at-large seat

Cornett, a retired operating engineer, is focused on infrastructure and drainage.

“We must maintain the infrastructure we already have and carefully plan for future growth,” he said. “Keeping in mind that water always wins, we must maintain the miles of ditches in the county.”

The pandemic is also on Cornett’s mind.

“Because of the virus we are all dealing with, our health department is a vital department in our county. I would like to see this department enhanced to ensure we can keep our citizens safe,” Cornett said.

Graham said her top two priorities are to promote the public safety and support programs that help provide stability and job growth while maintaining fiscal responsibilities of continued low taxes.

“I will continue to support Porter-Starke Services, Opportunity Enterprises and Porter County Aging Community Services,” she said. “During these difficult times of the COVID-19 public health crisis, I want to be a voice for the people of Porter County, working flexibly and dynamically with other elected officials.”