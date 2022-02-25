5 Lake County candidates survive legal challenges

CROWN POINT — The ambitions of five candidates to run for public office this spring survived several legal challenges Thursday.

Calumet Township Kimberly “Kim” Robinson will be on the May 3 Democratic primary in her bid to win a third four-year term as overseer of public assistance to Gary’s poorest residents.

The election board denied a demand by her Democratic primary opponent Darren L. Washington to remove her name from the ballot.

He claimed her candidacy was invalid because she failed to correctly list her home address in the county’s voting records. He said Robinson really resides elsewhere within the township.

Board members said Indiana election law is flexible enough on a candidate’s residency to permit Robinson to stay on the ballot.

Board members also reject challenges by Cozey E. Weatherspoon against two of his opponents in the Democratic Party race for Calumet Township assessor, Edward L. Gholson Sr. and Jim Nowacki.

Weatherspoon claimed Gholson doesn’t own a house in Gary’s Miller Beach neighborhood that Gholson lists as his home.

Weatherspoon withdrew that challenge after election board members said election law doesn’t require a candidate to own his residence.

Weatherspoon claimed Nowacki is ineligible to run for county assessor because Nowacki hasn’t paid all his local government taxes.

Board members said state law doesn’t forbid anyone owing overdue taxes from running for public office.

Ross Township Trustee Joe Shudick asked the election board to disqualify his reelection opponent, Eric A. “Eazy” Blackmon Sr.

Shudick said Blackmon had a criminal record that should bar him from holding public office.

John Cantrell, a veteran trial attorney, argued on Blackmon’s behalf that the law was on their side.

Blackmon pleaded guilty a decade ago to a misdemeanor property crime. Cantrell said a court later dismissed Blackmon’s conviction as improper.

Winfield Township Trustee Paulette Skinner attempted to declare her reelection opponent, Cody J. Reynolds, ineligible to oppose her on the May 3 ballot.

She said Reynolds hadn’t demonstrated his party loyalty by voting as a Republican in recent primary elections. “He can’t just blow into town and run for a local office like this,” Skinner complained.

Reynolds said he was born and raised in Winfield Township and recently has been active with the local Republican party.

He said he couldn’t vote locally before because had been living in Washington, D.C. while working for the federal government.

Election board members sided with Reynolds because GOP County Chairman Dan Dernulc used his authority to let him run as a Republican in Lake County, despite his lack of a local GOP voting history.

The election board did remove three other candidates from the spring election.

They were: Billy Manousopoulos, a Republican candidate for St. John Town Council; Terry Clark, a Republican candidate for Winfield Township advisory board; and Thomas Regalado as a Democratic candidate for Hobart Township trustee.

All three were disqualified because they weren’t in compliance with a new election law.

Indiana, a so-called closed primary state, requires voters to declare their party affiliation before they can cast a ballot in a primary election.

A state election law, that came into effect Jan. 1, now requires candidates running as either Democrats and Republicans to have voted for other candidates of the same party in not one, but two of the most recent past primary elections.

