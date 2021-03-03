50 and older: Indiana expands COVID-19 vaccine eligibility again

State health officials plan to establish a fourth mass vaccination site in Gary in the near future.

At this time, age is the only eligibility factor for general distribution of the COVID-19 vaccine in Indiana.

Though the state is in the process of also inviting to receive the vaccine some 51,000 Hoosiers of all ages who are active dialysis patients, have Down syndrome, organ transplant recipients, sickle cell disease patients, and individuals currently or recently in treatment for lung cancer, lymphoma, leukemia or multiple myeloma.

Dr. Lindsay Weaver, chief medical officer at the State Department of Health, said Indiana’s vaccination plan always has focused on getting the vaccine to those individuals whose age or health conditions make them most susceptible to the coronavirus.

Weaver said people 50 and older account for 82% of the high-risk health conditions in the state, including lung disease, heart failure, coronary artery disease, Type II diabetes and obesity.

Moreover, she said people within the 50 to 59 age group are 30-times more likely to die of COVID-19 than people between the ages of 20 to 29, as well as four-times more likely to be hospitalized.