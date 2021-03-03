50 and older: Indiana expands COVID-19 vaccine eligibility again

Hoosiers age 50 and older now can make an appointment to receive the COVID-19 vaccine.
Just one day after dropping the vaccine eligibility age to 55 from 60, the Indiana State Department of Health announced Wednesday the anticipated availability of additional vaccine doses, including the single-shot Johnson and Johnson vaccine, make it possible to further reduce the state's minimum eligibility age to 50 from 55.
Appointments to receive the free immunization must be made online at ourshot.in.gov, or by calling 211.
A friend or family member may make an appointment on behalf of a person age 50 and older. But the person registered must be an Indiana resident and may be required to provide photo identification before he or she is given the COVID-19 vaccine.
Appointments can be scheduled at any of 393 sites across the state, including hospitals, clinics, local health departments and some retail pharmacies. Each site sets its own hours and days of service.
In Northwest Indiana, there are 19 immunization sites in Lake County, five in Porter County, eight in LaPorte County, and one each in Newton and Jasper counties.
Hoosiers also can choose to schedule their appointment at mass vaccination clinics set for Friday through Sunday at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway; March 12-13 at Ivy Tech Community College in Sellersburg; or March 26-27 at the University of Notre Dame Compton Family Ice Arena in South Bend.
State health officials plan to establish a fourth mass vaccination site in Gary in the near future.
At this time, age is the only eligibility factor for general distribution of the COVID-19 vaccine in Indiana.
Though the state is in the process of also inviting to receive the vaccine some 51,000 Hoosiers of all ages who are active dialysis patients, have Down syndrome, organ transplant recipients, sickle cell disease patients, and individuals currently or recently in treatment for lung cancer, lymphoma, leukemia or multiple myeloma.
Dr. Lindsay Weaver, chief medical officer at the State Department of Health, said Indiana’s vaccination plan always has focused on getting the vaccine to those individuals whose age or health conditions make them most susceptible to the coronavirus.
Weaver said people 50 and older account for 82% of the high-risk health conditions in the state, including lung disease, heart failure, coronary artery disease, Type II diabetes and obesity.
Moreover, she said people within the 50 to 59 age group are 30-times more likely to die of COVID-19 than people between the ages of 20 to 29, as well as four-times more likely to be hospitalized.
According to the State Department of Health, the FDA-authorized vaccines already have been injected into more than 1.03 million Indiana health care providers, long-term care facility residents and staff, first responders, and Hoosiers age 60 and up.
In addition, approximately 608,000 Hoosiers have received both doses of the vaccine and are considered fully immunized against COVID-19, according to the state health agency.
Studies show the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines are up to 94% effective at preventing COVID-19 infection in adults of all races, ethnicities and genders who receive two doses.
A day and time to get the second dose will be scheduled during the 15-minute appointment where a person receives his or her first vaccine dose. Recipients then will receive reminder messages leading up to their second dose appointment.
The new Johnson and Johnson vaccine requires only a single dose. Studies show it's 85% effective at protecting against severe disease, and no participant in the vaccine trial required hospitalization or died due to COVID-19.