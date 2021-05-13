515-unit subdivision along 109th Avenue looking to call Winfield home

WINFIELD — The town of Winfield could soon see a major residential development underway — if the subdivision is approved following a June public hearing.

During a Thursday meeting, the Winfield Plan Commission heard plans for Aylesworth Farms, a 515-unit Lennar Homes of Indiana development that includes single-family and cottage homes at 5807 E. 109th Ave.

The single-family homes will range from 1,800 to 2,800 square feet and the cottage homes will range from 1,500 to 2,500 square feet, said Todd Kleven, land planning and entitlement manager with Lennar.

Lennar and the town began discussing the development in October, Kleven said, and since then the subdivision has undergone substantial changes.

Previously, Aylesworth Farms featured “north of 650 units,” with a mix of single-family and cottage homes, as well as townhomes.

The townhomes have since been removed from the subdivision, leaving the 223-acre parcel to be occupied by nearly 400 single-family homes and nearly 130 cottage homes, which will feel like “a community within a community,” Kleven staff.