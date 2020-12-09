55,575 initial COVID-19 vaccine doses headed to Indiana once FDA gives approval

The Hoosier State is due to receive 55,575 doses of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine next week if the U.S. Food and Drug Administration grants emergency use authorization, as expected, in coming days.
Dr. Lindsey Weaver, chief medical officer at the State Department of Health, said those initial doses will be followed each week by a currently unknown number of additional doses as more vaccines are approved and distributed by the federal government to the states.
"This is incredibly exciting news because it signals the beginning of the end of the pandemic," Weaver said.
The first to be immunized will be employees at Munster's Community Hospital and four additional pilot hospitals elsewhere in the state, followed by doctors, nurses and other caregivers at vaccine distribution sites in 50 other hospitals across Indiana.
"These vaccines will go to front-line health care workers who are at risk of exposure to COVID-19 while providing direct care to patients," Weaver said. "This includes hospital staff and employees of long-term care facilities."
With more than 400,000 health care workers in Indiana, Weaver cautioned it likely will take until at least January to immunize the provider workforce with the two vaccine doses given three weeks apart that are necessary to achieve 95% effectiveness.
Weaver said long-term care facility and nursing home residents will be next in line for the vaccine, and the state is working with Walgreens and CVS pharmacies to make vaccine access as convenient as possible for them — without requiring a trip to the hospital.
She said Indiana then will follow federal guidance and the recommendations of the state's vaccine distribution committee to decide whether essential workers, vulnerable Hoosiers, or some other priority group will get the vaccine.
"At this time, we cannot predict when we will move into the next phase because it will depend on vaccine supplies, as well as how many Hoosiers choose to get the vaccine," Weaver said.
Perhaps last on the list will be Hoosiers who previously tested positive for COVID-19. Weaver said the state is asking those people to wait because they should already have generated the antibodies needed to prevent reinfection for at least several months.
"Eventually we will ask anybody, whether you've had COVID or not, to go ahead and get the COVID vaccine," Weaver said.
Weaver emphasized the COVID-19 vaccines have undergone rigorous testing and are safe for use. The vaccines also will not give COVID-19 to a recipient or change the person's DNA in any way, she said.
"While I know there were reports of a couple allergic reactions in the United Kingdom, the side effects in general are temporary and have been found to be in line with what we see with other immunizations, such as pain at the injection site, headache, fatigue, and occasionally, a low-grade fever," Weaver said.
There will be no cost to individuals for the vaccine, though providers are permitted to charge an administration fee to the insurance companies of vaccine recipients.
Dr. Kristina Box, the state health commissioner, reminded Hoosiers that even with a vaccine nearly ready for use, it likely still will be the middle of next year before a sufficient number of individuals have received the vaccine to make standard COVID-19 prevention measures no longer necessary.
"The vaccine gives us the way forward to reclaiming the lives that we feel like we've lost," Box said. "But we still have to cross that bridge of time to get there; a bridge built on mask wearing, hand washing, social distancing, and yes, limiting our holiday celebrations to prevent the spread of this disease."
