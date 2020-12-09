55,575 initial COVID-19 vaccine doses headed to Indiana once FDA gives approval

Weaver said long-term care facility and nursing home residents will be next in line for the vaccine, and the state is working with Walgreens and CVS pharmacies to make vaccine access as convenient as possible for them — without requiring a trip to the hospital.

She said Indiana then will follow federal guidance and the recommendations of the state's vaccine distribution committee to decide whether essential workers, vulnerable Hoosiers, or some other priority group will get the vaccine.

"At this time, we cannot predict when we will move into the next phase because it will depend on vaccine supplies, as well as how many Hoosiers choose to get the vaccine," Weaver said.

Perhaps last on the list will be Hoosiers who previously tested positive for COVID-19. Weaver said the state is asking those people to wait because they should already have generated the antibodies needed to prevent reinfection for at least several months.

"Eventually we will ask anybody, whether you've had COVID or not, to go ahead and get the COVID vaccine," Weaver said.

Weaver emphasized the COVID-19 vaccines have undergone rigorous testing and are safe for use. The vaccines also will not give COVID-19 to a recipient or change the person's DNA in any way, she said.