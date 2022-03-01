Aberdeen annexation opportunity headed to governor's desk

Legislation establishing a process for the Aberdeen subdivision to officially become part of Valparaiso, even though the neighborhood is not contiguous to the city, is headed to Gov. Eric Holcomb to be signed into law.

The Indiana House voted 86-7 Tuesday to advance House Enrolled Act 1110 to the Republican chief executive. It last week received final approval by the Senate, 46-1.

According to the measure, the Aberdeen homeowners association can initiate an annexation by Valparaiso after a financial study, so Aberdeen residents know the fiscal impact of becoming part of Valparaiso, as well as an opportunity for a majority of Aberdeen residents to overrule their homeowners association and halt the annexation.

The Senate added a provision permitting Valparaiso, if it ultimately annexes Aberdeen, to simultaneously annex highway and utility right-of-way along State Road 2 to technically create a continuous direct link between the city and the subdivision.

Aberdeen and Valparaiso officials both have observed any annexation is a ways off. But they've said that without the law change, there's no point even beginning those conversations because noncontiguous annexation currently is not permitted by Indiana statutes.

Representatives of the Aberdeen Property Owners Association said they're reaching out to Valparaiso because Aberdeen residents are facing high costs to repair or replace aging infrastructure, particularly the streets running through the community that Porter County has no interest in taking over.

The legislation was sponsored by state Rep. Ed Soliday, R-Valparaiso; and state Sens. Ed Charbonneau, R-Valparaiso; Rodney Pol, D-Chesterton; and Michael Griffin, D-Highland, among others.

