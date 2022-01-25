 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
2022 Indiana General Assembly

Aberdeen annexation process wins Indiana House approval

Aberdeen annexation process wins Indiana House approval

State Rep. Ed Soliday, R-Valparaiso, speaks Tuesday at the Indiana House in favor of his legislation authorizing the Aberdeen subdivision to seek a voluntary annexation by Valparaiso.

 Screenshot

The Indiana House has overwhelmingly endorsed a plan to allow the Aberdeen subdivision, located southwest of Valparaiso, to become part of the city — even though it's not contiguous to the municipality.

State representatives voted 86-6 Tuesday to advance House Bill 1110, sponsored by state Rep. Ed Soliday, R-Valparaiso, to the Senate.

The legislation authorizes Aberdeen to join Valparaiso even though there are other homes between Aberdeen and the current Valparaiso city limits that would not be included in any annexation.

It also addresses concerns about a "forced" annexation by requiring that the Aberdeen homeowners association initiate the process created by the legislation, which includes a mandatory financial study so Aberdeen residents know the fiscal impact of becoming part of Valparaiso, as well as an opportunity for a majority of Aberdeen residents to overrule their homeowners association and halt the annexation.

"This is completely voluntary. The homeowners association must approach the city first, not the other way around," Soliday said. "Nothing happens unless the subdivision wants in."

Opponents of the measure expressed concern about the precedent of creating municipal islands outside of city limits.

Records show Valparaiso originally intended to annex Aberdeen decades ago, but the Valparaiso park board couldn't afford to purchase the Aberdeen golf course.

The Aberdeen Property Owners Association now is reaching out to Valparaiso because Aberdeen residents are facing high costs to repair or replace aging infrastructure, particularly the streets running through the community that Porter County has no interest in taking over.

