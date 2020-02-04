Abortion legislation encourages women to return embryonic remains for burial or cremation

Women completing a pill-induced abortion would be encouraged to collect the embryonic remains and bring them to a clinic or hospital for burial or cremation, under legislation approved 40-9 Tuesday by the Republican-controlled Indiana Senate.

Senate Bill 299, which now goes to the Republican-controlled House, does not mandate women retain and return the products of a pill-induced abortion, which typically are about the size of a grape and expelled at home in a toilet or bathtub.

Rather, it requires abortion providers to inform women they have a right to dispose of the remains on their own, and to be told whether their clinic or hospital will inter or cremate the remains if they are brought back.

Indiana law since 2016 has obligated abortion providers to dispose of aborted embryos and fetuses through burial or cremation, rather than as medical waste.

That requirement, however, was on hold until last year when the U.S. Supreme Court affirmed Indiana's disposal mandate.

State Sen. Liz Brown, R-Fort Wayne, the sponsor, said with that law now in effect, women procuring abortions in Indiana deserve to know they can provide a "dignified" disposition for the remains.