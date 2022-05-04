Abortion moves front-and-center in Indiana election campaigns

The premature release of a preliminary U.S. Supreme Court ruling overturning the right to abortion is poised to become a top issue for both Democratic and Republican candidates in this year's general election in Indiana.

Even before the votes were tallied in Tuesday's primary election, Hoosier candidates already were responding to the draft opinion, written by Justice Samuel Alito, scrapping the landmark Roe v. Wade decision (1973) and setting the stage for states or the federal government to completely prohibit abortion, potentially even in cases of rape or incest.

U.S. Sen. Todd Young, R-Ind., on the day he won the Republican nomination to run for a second term, said he welcomes such a decision from the nation's high court — though he's waiting for the official ruling before cheering the result.

"I do believe that Roe v. Wade was wrongly decided and that the American people should be able to decide, through their elected officials, what our laws are when it comes to protecting life and protecting women," Young said. "I’m committed to standing for life and supporting pregnant women."

Records show Young told Indiana Right to Life when he was running for his first Senate term in 2016 that he believes "abortion should never be legal," a position shared by few Indiana voters.

The 2019 Hoosier Survey, sponsored by Ball State University, found just 17% of Hoosiers favor a ban on abortion in all cases.

Another 28% said abortion should be illegal in most cases, while the nonpartisan poll found 48% of Hoosiers believe abortion should legal in all or most cases.

Young's hardline anti-abortion stance could create an opening for Hammond Mayor Thomas McDermott Jr., Indiana's Democratic nominee for U.S. Senate, who said Tuesday overturning Roe v. Wade will take rights away from women.

"Senator Young voted to confirm three justices to the (Supreme) Court, all who whom will apparently vote against women’s reproductive rights," McDermott said.

"Tomorrow, using the same logic, it could be union rights, same-sex marriage, civil rights, voting rights, etc."

In fact, U.S. Sen. Mike Braun, R-Ind., told The Times in March he hopes the U.S. Supreme Court rescinds many of its key civil rights decisions of the past 70 years, including nationwide legalization of abortion, interracial marriage, and access to contraception, and instead allow states to address those issues as they see fit.

Indiana, for example, only legalized interracial marriage in 1965 when Braun was 11 years old. That also was the last time Democrats controlled both chambers of the General Assembly and the governor's office at the same time.

A similar dynamic is playing out in Northwest Indiana's U.S. House race with Jennifer-Ruth Green, the Republican nominee, encouraging the Supreme Court to ban all abortion, and U.S. Rep. Frank J. Mrvan, D-Hammond, saying he trusts women to make their own life decisions.

Green said if she's elected Nov. 8 to represent Lake, Porter and northwest LaPorte counties in Congress she will work to "rebuild a culture in America that values life."

"I'm praying for our country, praying for the 60 million+ unborn babies lost since 1973, and praying that the Supreme Court does not back down from the unprecedented campaign of fear being waged by the radical left," Green said.

Mrvan said, as the father of two daughters, he will fight to ensure that they and every woman can make the best decisions they wish to make about their own bodies, their own futures and their own economic opportunities.

"I am a pro-woman public official, with a record of cosponsoring and supporting the Women’s Health Protection Act, because I believe in equality for women, and that women should have every protection under the law to be treated fairly, paid fairly and have every right to access safe reproductive care," Mrvan said.

Should the draft Supreme Court opinion ultimately become the ruling of the court, the Indiana Statehouse is likely to be the primary battlefield over abortion rights in the Hoosier State.

Already 100 Republican lawmakers urged Republican Gov. Eric Holcomb in March to call a special session of the General Assembly as soon as possible if the U.S. Supreme Court limits or rescinds the constitutional right to abortion.

"We have a responsibility to Hoosiers to ensure that our state laws are aligned with the Supreme Court's decision if Roe v. Wade is wholly, or partially overturned," the letter said.

The letter was signed by, among others, House Speaker Todd Huston, R-Fishers, and Senate President Rod Bray, R-Martinsville.

The Northwest Indiana lawmakers who signed the letter were: state Rep. Mike Aylesworth, R-Hebron; state Sen. Mike Bohacek, R-Michiana Shores; state Sen. Ed Charbonneau, R-Valparaiso; state Sen. Rick Niemeyer, R-Lowell; state Rep. Julie Olthoff, R-Crown Point; state Rep. Jim Pressel, R-Rolling Prairie; state Rep. Hal Slager, R-Schererville; and state Sen. Ed Soliday, R-Valparaiso.

The governor so far has remained noncommittal on an abortion special session, even though Holcomb never has failed to enact any abortion restriction approved by the Republican-controlled General Assembly — including several that were clearly unconstitutional and subsequently struck down in federal court.

"Before further commenting on a leaked draft document out of the Supreme Court, like the rest of the country, I’ll wait to review the official and final decision they release on the matter in the few weeks and months ahead," Holcomb said.

The Indiana Democratic Party, on the other hand, repeatedly has emphasized overturning Roe v. Wade "does not end abortion. It ends access to safe and legal abortions — especially for vulnerable communities nationwide."

"Democrats know that health care decisions should be made in consultation with a doctor or health care professional — not a politician."

