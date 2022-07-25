Abortion politics take center stage at Indiana Statehouse

The front line of the national debate over access to abortion runs directly through the Crossroads of America.

Thousands of people, including the vice president of the United States, showed up at the Indiana Statehouse on Monday to make their voices heard as Hoosier lawmakers, over the next two weeks, consider enacting a near-total abortion ban.

Outside the century-old limestone building, and throughout its spacious atria and rotunda, the loud chants and innumerable signs largely were opposed to new state restrictions on abortion access, following the June 24 U.S. Supreme Court ruling rescinding the nationwide right to abortion established by the high court's 1973 Roe v. Wade decision.

Unexpectedly, more than a dozen anti-abortion advocates and anti-abortion interest groups told the committee reviewing Senate Bill 1 they also oppose the measure because they believe it doesn't go far enough toward eliminating all abortions.

"Abolish abortion in the state of Indiana without exception," demanded Seth Leeman, senior pastor at Noblesville Baptist Church.

"If the language of this bill isn't changed innocent children will die," he added. "God's wrath will continue to be stored up against this state, and the Republican Party will continue to lose many of its God-fearing constituents."

A representative for Republican Attorney General Todd Rokita, a Munster native, similarly told the panel Rokita opposes the legislation in its current form because he considers the exemptions in the proposal to be ill-defined loopholes that don't go far enough toward minimizing abortion.

Incredibly, the president of the National Right to Life Committee, Carol Tobias, went so far as to describe the proposal as "a wolf in sheep’s clothing designed to expand abortion on demand in the state of Indiana."

"The bill is so poorly drafted, it would do the complete opposite of what it claims to do," Tobias said. "The bill would facilitate and support abortion on demand, leave women exposed to harm without any legal recourse, and establish abortion facilities throughout the state."

The legislation, sponsored by state Sen. Sue Glick, R-LaGrange, prohibits all abortions in the state, except in the case of pregnancies caused by rape or incest, or if an abortion is needed to prevent substantial permanent impairment to the life of a pregnant woman.

It leaves doctors to determine whether a woman's life is endangered absent an abortion. The only documentation required from a pregnant woman seeking an abortion due to rape or incest is a confidential affidavit, sworn under penalties of perjury, attesting to the crime.

The proposal specifically defines pregnancies subject to the abortion ban as beginning when a living fetus is implanted in a woman's uterus, rather than at the moment of fertilization.

As such, the plan does not threaten the availability of the so-called "morning after" pill or types of contraception that prevent uterine implantation or fertilization; impede the removal of ectopic pregnancies; or limit in vitro fertilization services.

At the same time, abortion-inducing medication would remain unavailable in Indiana through telemedicine or mail-order pharmacies, and the legislation would require surgical abortions be performed only at a hospital or ambulatory surgical center owned by a hospital, instead of at abortion clinics, such as the Planned Parenthood facility in Merrillville.

Glick said she believes exceptions for rape, incest and the life of the mother are necessary in "heartbreaking cases" where women and girls become pregnant through an act of violence and also because such exceptions are widely supported by Hoosiers.

Though Glick said she expects at either the Senate Rules Committee on Tuesday, or Thursday in the full chamber — where Republicans control 39 of the 50 seats — senators will consider proposals to remove the exceptions in favor of a total ban on all abortions in Indiana.

Dr. Mary Ott, an Indianapolis-based expert on adolescent reproductive health and pediatrics, said both paths are a mistake, and Indiana would do better by its girls and women if it instead provided comprehensive sex education programs and access to contraception as a means to reduce unplanned pregnancies and abortion.

"The proposed legislation politicizes what should be a private decision," Ott said.

Likewise, Dr. Mary Abernathy, a Terre Haute OB/GYN and chairwoman of the Indiana Maternal Mortality Review Committee, said that forcing women unable or unwilling to carry pregnancies to term, particularly those lacking the resources needed to obtain an abortion in another state, almost certainly will increase Indiana's maternal mortality rate, which already is among the highest in the country.

VP in Indy

Indiana is the first state to convene its Legislature in special session following the Supreme Court's Dobbs v. Jackson ruling, and the national spotlight is on Hoosier lawmakers as they debate — less than four months before Election Day — exactly how far to go toward banning abortion now that they have the long-sought green light to do so.

That intense focus prompted Vice President Kamala Harris to travel to Indiana's capital city Monday to encourage Democratic state representatives and senators working to preserve abortion access for Hoosier women, despite being massively outnumbered by Statehouse Republicans.

"The people at this table are not only local and state leaders, you are national leaders on the front lines of one of the most critical issues facing our country," Harris said during her meeting with Democratic lawmakers in the Indiana State Library, adjacent to the Statehouse.

Harris said that as a former prosecutor who specialized in crimes, including sex crimes, perpetrated against women and children, she believes it's "outrageous" some states are considering, or already have in place, policies denying women the autonomy to choose whether to continue a pregnancy caused by rape or incest.

"On this issue, one does not have to abandon your faith or your beliefs to agree that the government should not be making this decision for her. An individual should be able to choose based on their personal beliefs and the dictates of their faith. But the government should not be telling an individual what to do, especially as it relates to one of the most intimate and personal decisions a woman could make," Harris said.

Harris noted that Democratic President Joe Biden took action following the Dobbs ruling to preserve women's access to abortion-inducing medication and the right to travel across state lines to obtain an abortion, and she vowed: "We will do everything in our power to follow through on those commitments."

"The president and I take seriously our work that is about protecting the health, the safety and the well-being of the women of America, and that includes the women of Indiana," Harris said.

That message reassured state Rep. Carolyn Jackson, D-Hammond, who attended the vice president's presentation after walking through "a huge number of people" to get to the state library from the Statehouse.

"The second, third and fourth floors were bursting at the seams with people. They are upset, they are concerned, they are worried. They want to have the freedom and right to make decisions for their bodies. They do not want us to be in their personal business, and they're making that real clear," Jackson said.

State Sen. Eddie Melton, D-Gary, a member of the Senate Rules Committee, said he appreciates the vice president's "work to bring awareness to the unpopular ban being pushed in our state."

"The abortion ban being proposed by the supermajority is not supported by the people of Indiana and it is not recommended by health experts, who have been vocal about their opposition to this policy," Melton said.

How to contact Indiana legislators Lawmakers can be reached at the Statehouse in several ways: Mail — Lawmaker's name, chamber, 200 W. Washington St., Indianapolis, IN 46204 Telephone — Republican state representatives: 800-382-9841; Democratic state representatives: 800-382-9842; All state senators: 800-382-9467 Email — Find the lawmakers representing you at iga.in.gov/legislative/2022/legislators. Click the "Send Email" link on the lawmaker's page to send a message. The General Assembly website, listing pending legislation and other information, is at iga.in.gov.