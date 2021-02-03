Absentee county officials target of state process plan

State lawmakers are working to ensure Indiana counties have an option for removing a perpetually absent officeholder, similar to former Lake County Recorder Michael B. Brown.

Brown simply stopped showing up for work in 2017 after he was sued by a former subordinate for sexual harassment.

He eventually was spurred to return in late 2019 after the Lake County Council threatened to withhold Brown's pay for the final year of his term in 2020.

Through it all, however, the Democratic-controlled council expressed frustration there were no practical options for removing the Democratic recorder, or any county official, who just refuses to do their job.

Enter state Rep. Mike Aylesworth, R-Hebron.

Aylesworth won committee approval Wednesday for House Bill 1030 creating a multi-step process for vacating an elected county position when the officeholder fails to come to work, without explanation, for an entire month.

Under the plan, which now goes to the full House, removal would be initiated by the county commissioners following an investigation and public hearing on the officeholder's absenteeism.