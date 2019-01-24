VALPARAISO — A two-day audit to evaluate the accuracy of Porter County's 2018 election results got underway Thursday morning.
"The audit is going really well," Porter County Clerk Jessica Bailey said.
"The six individuals that agreed to participate in the audit for the Porter County teams have been working very hard and are well ahead of schedule," she said.
The audit, which is open to the public, comes in the wake of the county's trouble-ridden general election, which resulted in the tally coming three days late.
The audit is only the second carried out in the state and the first usage after a pilot project in Marion County. It is being done by the Indiana Voting System Technical Oversight Program, based at Ball State University, on behalf of the Indiana secretary of state's office.
The secretary of state accepted an invitation from state Rep. Ed Soliday, R-Valparaiso, to help Porter County investigate what went wrong with its election, address problems and restore voter confidence.
The audit is using statistical approaches to review random ballots cast in last fall's races for county prosecutor, auditor, recorder and coroner, and a public question that was on the ballot, said Bryan Byers, co-director of the VSTOP program.
The results of the random ballots chosen are being fed into the audit tool until it decides it has received enough information to determine if last fall's vote count was correct, he said. If the results are not accurate, it could trigger a recount for the purpose of the audit only.
The outcome of the audit will have no impact on the official results of the election, the VSTOP representatives said.
The audit is scheduled to resume at 8:30 a.m. Friday, according to Sundae Schoon, Republican director at the Porter County Voter Registration office.