Additional fetal remains have been found in the trunk of a car belonging to a deceased Indiana abortion doctor, whose family previously discovered 2,246 medically preserved aborted fetuses at the doctor's home in Will County, Illinois.
Indiana Attorney General Curtis Hill Jr. did not say Wednesday how many additional fetuses were retained by Dr. Ulrich Klopfer, who performed abortions at clinics in Gary, South Bend and Fort Wayne during his career.
"We were notified by authorities in Illinois that family members this morning found additional fetal remains as they continued to sort through the late doctor's belongings," Hill said. "We anticipate simply adding these remains into the protocol we have already set up for dealing with these disturbing circumstances."
The Will County Sheriff's Office found the remains at a business property in Dolton, Illinois, at about 10 a.m. Wednesday, Hill said in a news release.
You have free articles remaining.
Klopfer had stored the vehicles in an outdoor gated lot for more than six years, and a total of eight cars belonging to Klopfer were searched, the release said. Five plastic bags and one box containing fetal remains were found in the trunk of a late 1990s Mercedes Benz.
Earlier this month, Hill oversaw the return of the original 2,246 fetuses to St. Joseph County, after medical records indicated they were the product of abortions performed in Indiana between 2000 and 2002.
"We are still working through the decision-making process in regard to ultimate disposition of these remains, and we will continue to proceed with appropriate care and consideration at each step of the way," Hill said.