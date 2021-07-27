Advocates celebrate new law ensuring Hoosier access to Chicago children's hospitals

Criner explained that absent the new law more Northwest Indiana children served by Medicaid, and their families, were at risk of having their lives regularly disrupted by the need to drive to Indianapolis for ongoing medical care, instead of being able to get treatment at a nearby Chicago hospital.

"Our East Chicago and our Hammond people are 14 miles from Comer (Children's Hospital). It's 175 miles to Indy," Criner said. "And it's a kid. You're not dropping off someone off for a nine-hour infusion and saying, 'I'll pick you up when you're done.' It doesn't work that way."

"It means so much to these families to not have to travel, and I will hopefully stop getting phone calls from Interstate 65 in the middle of the winter from a crying mother with a throwing-up kid in the backseat begging me to get her into a Chicago hospital."

Criner said the law also will enable Northwest Indiana children undergoing treatment in Chicago for cancer, sickle cell disease, premature birth maladies, and similar serious health conditions to remain with their current teams of medical personnel.

"We have world class care right here in Chicago. It's very difficult for these parents to juggle Indianapolis," she said.