AG candidate, Munster native Todd Rokita has COVID-19; quarantined from GOP election party
HENDRICKS COUNTY — Todd Rokita, the Republican nominee for attorney general, has come down with COVID-19 and will be spending his evening watching election returns from his home, according to his campaign office. 

Rokita, a Munster native, was informed by a person "unconnected to any campaign activities" that he was exposed to COVID-19, a campaign release stated. 

As a result, Rokita and his family quarantined at his Brownsburg home, and Rokita later tested positive for the coronavirus after developing symptoms. The campaign did not say when Rokita learned of the positive test result.

The diagnosis means Rokita will not be attending tonight's GOP party in Indianapolis, which has limited attendance and invitation-only guests. The event, while also open to in-person media coverage with social distancing, will have speeches livestreamed on the party’s Facebook page. 

The campaign said Rokita is doing well, working from home and is looking forward to tonight's election results. 

Rokita was scheduled to join Gov. Eric Holcomb this past Saturday for a GOP "get out the vote" rally, hosted by state Sen. Rick Niemeyer, R-Lowell, at a barn in southern Lake County. But Rokita was in quarantine instead. 

His Democratic opponent, Jonathan Weinzapfel, went to social media upon hearing the news, saying: "Sorry to hear this. Wishing Todd Rokita a full and speedy recovery."

Todd Rokita

Former U.S. Rep. Todd Rokita, a Munster native, is the Republican nominee for Indiana attorney general.

North Lake County Reporter

Lauren covers North Lake County government, breaking news, crime and environmental issues for The Times. She holds a master’s degree in Public Affairs Reporting from UIS. Contact her at lauren.cross@nwi.com or 219-933-3206.

