AG candidate, Munster native Todd Rokita has COVID-19; quarantined from GOP election party

HENDRICKS COUNTY — Todd Rokita, the Republican nominee for attorney general, has come down with COVID-19 and will be spending his evening watching election returns from his home, according to his campaign office.

Rokita, a Munster native, was informed by a person "unconnected to any campaign activities" that he was exposed to COVID-19, a campaign release stated.

As a result, Rokita and his family quarantined at his Brownsburg home, and Rokita later tested positive for the coronavirus after developing symptoms. The campaign did not say when Rokita learned of the positive test result.

The diagnosis means Rokita will not be attending tonight's GOP party in Indianapolis, which has limited attendance and invitation-only guests. The event, while also open to in-person media coverage with social distancing, will have speeches livestreamed on the party’s Facebook page.

The campaign said Rokita is doing well, working from home and is looking forward to tonight's election results.

Rokita was scheduled to join Gov. Eric Holcomb this past Saturday for a GOP "get out the vote" rally, hosted by state Sen. Rick Niemeyer, R-Lowell, at a barn in southern Lake County. But Rokita was in quarantine instead.