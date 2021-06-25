Alderman asks state, county officials for Cal City mayor's removal

They also said Cox and fellow Police and Fire Commission members William Galgan and Carmelo Ziobro resigned "after members reported being 'bullied and threatened' by the mayor."

Jones said earlier this week he planned to ask for the commissioners' resignations, but they did so before being requested to.

City spokesman Sean Howard said in a statement on Friday that Jones is able to hold both his municipal and state offices thanks Pritzker signing Senate Bill 825 into law. "Senate Bill 825 declares that the referendum that the city of Calumet City filed against the mayor is void and not enforceable," the statement said.

The statement also quoted Jones: "The signage of SB 825 officially puts to an end a long history of divisive politics within the government of Calumet City. As the first African American Alderman elected to the Calumet City Council nearly 20 years ago, my family and I have been victimized by every form of harassment and intimidation by the previous administration. The move to prevent me from taking office as the first African American mayor was baseless and without merit."