All-electronic government meetings must end when Indiana COVID-19 emergency expires

At the same time, the law requires each member attend at least half the entity's meetings in person over the course of the year, unless the member is absent due to military service, illness, death of a relative, or an actual emergency endangering people or property.

When even just one board member is participating remotely all votes must be taken by roll call, with each member, whether in person or online, announcing their vote individually on every issue, according to the law.

However, the statute bars remote participation and voting when a governing body is meeting to adopt a budget, eliminate personnel, initiate a referendum, exercise eminent domain authority, or establish or increase a tax, fee or penalty.

The new law was approved 82-6 by the House and 49-0 in the Senate. State Rep. Tony Cook, R-Cicero, the sponsor, said it provides appropriate "guardrails" for ensuring accountability and transparency for local governments that want to continue offering a remote participation option.

The law also permits local governments to adopt more stringent virtual meeting policies and allows for a temporary return to all-electronic meetings during an officially declared state or local disaster.

