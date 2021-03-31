All Hoosiers 16 and older now eligible for COVID-19 vaccine

State data show more than 2.7 million Hoosiers have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine and some 1.1 million Indiana residents are considered fully vaccinated.

Holcomb pointed to Indiana's growing vaccination rate and plummeting number of COVID-19 infections, hospitalizations and deaths to explain why he’s scrapping statewide restrictions aimed at minimizing the potential spread of COVID-19, in favor of trusting Hoosiers to take the steps necessary to protect themselves from the coronavirus — notwithstanding pleas from federal officials to leave the state mandates in place.

“It’s up to each and every one of us to do our part to stay on our course,” Holcomb said.

At the same time, the governor noted local governments still are empowered to issue their own public health orders, including a face mask directive or other restrictions, and businesses and other entities open to the public may impose more stringent requirements, such as choosing to keep mask wearing mandatory in their facilities.

“So whether that is a bank branch lobby, on the factory floor, or a county courthouse or city hall, they retain the authority to make decisions about COVID restrictions for their operations and should be afforded the respect, compliance and understanding of all who visit them,” Holcomb said.