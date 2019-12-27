All Lake County schools could be mandated to regularly test drinking water for lead

EAST CHICAGO — A state senator whose district includes the worst lead contamination site in Northwest Indiana once again is asking Hoosier lawmakers to require the drinking water in Region schools be regularly tested for lead.
State Sen. Lonnie Randolph, D-East Chicago, filed Senate Bill 214 Thursday. It would mandate every public, charter and private school in Lake County test its water for lead at least every other year.
"As it stands, there is nothing requiring school drinking water to be tested regularly. That results in situations like we have now, where schools, after many years, finally have their water tested and discover that they have a lead issue," Randolph said.
For example, nine buildings owned by the School City of Hammond, including seven schools, were found in April to have drinking water lead levels above the action level of 15 parts per billion set by the Indiana Department of Environmental Management.
In those buildings signs labeled "Not Drinking Water — Do Not Drink" were placed above contaminated sinks and other water sources, while lead affected water fountains were shut down or removed.
Randolph said he wonders: "How long would the contaminated drinking water in Lake County schools have gone unnoticed if many of those schools hadn't voluntarily opted into having their school water tested? There's truly no way to know, and that's why I'm filing this bill."
Under Randolph's proposal, which is co-sponsored by state Sen. Rick Niemeyer, R-Lowell, school governing bodies in Lake County would be responsible for the estimated $1,600 per building cost of testing their water for lead every other year.
Schools also likely would be responsible for the expense of removing or replacing lead contaminated water pipes, sinks or fountains, since the proposal does not appropriate any state funds for that purpose.
Randolph said the legislation only applies to schools in Lake County because it has the most heavy industry and associated environmental issues of Indiana's 92 counties, and the cumulative impact of lead exposure over time makes it vital to identify and prevent lead exposure early in life.
He won unanimous Senate approval during the 2019 session for a similar proposal requiring annual water testing for lead and copper in Hammond and East Chicago schools.
Senate Bill 297, however, failed to move in the House.
The General Assembly convenes its 10-week annual session Jan. 6.