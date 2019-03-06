PORTAGE — New Mayor John Cannon's first City Council meeting went off without a hitch this week.
Cannon, a Republican, praised Councilwoman Sue Lynch, D-at large, for her work as the city's acting mayor after former Mayor James Snyder was convicted last month on felony bribery and tax obstruction charges, which removed him from office.
He also complimented Clerk-Treasurer Chris Stidham, a Democrat, for his cooperation the last few weeks as city officials worked to bring normalcy back to Portage.
Cannon, who was elected to fulfill Snyder's term during a caucus this past Saturday, did, however, warn the nonpartisan efforts could be short-lived.
Either Lynch or Stidham could be Cannon's opponent in the November municipal elections for the mayor's seat. Four Democrats, Stidham, Lynch, city economic development director Andy Maletta and local Realtor Leo Hatch Jr., are seeking nomination in the May 7 primary to run against Cannon in the fall.
"We've been in unison for the past three weeks, all three of us have been working together," Cannon said at Tuesday's meeting. "Your city government is back, we are working to move forward, but let me caution you this, it is an election year."
During the meeting, Cannon cast a tie-breaking vote involving granting a tax abatement for residential construction at Marina Shores at Dunes Harbor development. His seat on the council remains vacant until a caucus is called to fill the vacancy. He voted in favor of the abatement.
David Bresnahan, project manager for the development, told the council the residential abatement, first granted in 2016 and set to expire April 30 did its job in helping prod construction in the development.
"It has been very instrumental in kick-starting Marina Shores," Bresnahan said, adding they sold 13 lots last year.
Construction on the development along U.S. 12 began in about 2000, but stagnated when the housing market declined beginning in 2007. Bresnahan's company purchased the development and requested the residential abatement program. The abatement was used to offset a special tax assessment used by the former developer to build infrastructure.