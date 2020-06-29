All seven emissions testing stations now open in Northwest Indiana

All seven vehicle emissions testing centers in Northwest Indiana have reopened amid the coronavirus pandemic.
The Clean Air Car Check station in Hobart was last to come back online after being closed for nearly three months. It reopened Wednesday.
The Hobart location, along with the vehicle testing facilities in Crown Point, Gary, Griffith, Hammond, Portage and Valparaiso, are now open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesdays through Saturdays, except on state holidays.
Staff at each site are following guidelines aimed at minimizing personal contact and maintaining social distancing.
They're also undergoing regular temperature checks, wearing masks, and routinely washing and sanitizing their hands.
To minimize the potential spread of the coronavirus, motorists are asked to remain in their vehicles with their windows up until instructed otherwise, and to avoid bringing passengers or pets to the facility.
Lake and Porter counties are the sole Indiana counties where motorists are subjected to biennial emissions testing as part of an effort to bring the Region's ozone levels in compliance with federal standards.
Vehicles due for emissions testing this year are even-numbered model years 2016 and older.
If you could go ahead and stay 6 feet apart, that'd be great
Don't stand so close to me
Feeling sick? Stay home
Wash your hands! Gosh!
Be excellent to each other
Crowds, nah. Social distancing, yeah.
Keep calm and don't touch your face
We've leveled up to Stage 2
Stage 2: Manufacturing and construction fully open with social distancing
Stage 2: Retail stores open at 50% capacity
Stage 2: Salons, tattoo shops, etc. open by appointment only
Gallery
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.