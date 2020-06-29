All seven emissions testing stations now open in Northwest Indiana

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

All seven vehicle emissions testing centers in Northwest Indiana have reopened amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The Clean Air Car Check station in Hobart was last to come back online after being closed for nearly three months. It reopened Wednesday.

The Hobart location, along with the vehicle testing facilities in Crown Point, Gary, Griffith, Hammond, Portage and Valparaiso, are now open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesdays through Saturdays, except on state holidays.

Staff at each site are following guidelines aimed at minimizing personal contact and maintaining social distancing.

They're also undergoing regular temperature checks, wearing masks, and routinely washing and sanitizing their hands.

To minimize the potential spread of the coronavirus, motorists are asked to remain in their vehicles with their windows up until instructed otherwise, and to avoid bringing passengers or pets to the facility.

Lake and Porter counties are the sole Indiana counties where motorists are subjected to biennial emissions testing as part of an effort to bring the Region's ozone levels in compliance with federal standards.