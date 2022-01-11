 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Andrade celebrates Region military veterans at Indiana Statehouse
2022 Indiana General Assembly

Andrade celebrates Region military veterans at Indiana Statehouse

Andrade celebrates Region military veterans at Indiana Statehouse

State Rep. Mike Andrade, D-Munster, center behind podium, poses with many of the Northwest Indiana military veterans attending Monday's eighth annual Indiana Military Veterans Legislative Day at the Statehouse.

 Provided

Some three dozen Northwest Indiana military veterans and their family members met Monday with state Rep. Mike Andrade, D-Munster, and received a briefing on veterans-related legislation pending at the General Assembly.

The veterans traveled to the Statehouse, courtesy of North Township Trustee Adrian Santos, to participate in the eighth annual Indiana Military Veterans Legislative Day.

In addition to hearing from Andrade, the former service members were able to visit information booths hosted by Indiana veteran organizations and speak with additional state legislators over lunch about Hoosier veteran concerns and needs.

"After putting their lives on the line in service to our state and our country, it is an honor to welcome Hoosier veterans and their families from around the state to the Statehouse for Indiana Military Veterans Legislative Day," Andrade said.

Andrade last year won legislative approval for Senate Enrolled Act 93 authorizing recently discharged military veterans living in Illinois, or any state bordering Indiana, to pay in-state tuition rates to attend Indiana public universities if they enroll within three years of ending their military service.

He said it's important active and veteran service members in both House District 12, and across the state, are properly thanked for their sacrifices and contributions.

"As a member of the House Veteran Affairs and Public Safety Committee, I will continue to advocate on behalf of servicemen and women," Andrade said.

