Andrade celebrates Region military veterans at Indiana Statehouse

Some three dozen Northwest Indiana military veterans and their family members met Monday with state Rep. Mike Andrade, D-Munster, and received a briefing on veterans-related legislation pending at the General Assembly.

The veterans traveled to the Statehouse, courtesy of North Township Trustee Adrian Santos, to participate in the eighth annual Indiana Military Veterans Legislative Day.

In addition to hearing from Andrade, the former service members were able to visit information booths hosted by Indiana veteran organizations and speak with additional state legislators over lunch about Hoosier veteran concerns and needs.

"After putting their lives on the line in service to our state and our country, it is an honor to welcome Hoosier veterans and their families from around the state to the Statehouse for Indiana Military Veterans Legislative Day," Andrade said.