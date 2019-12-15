{{featured_button_text}}

HOBART — The Hobart Plan Commission has approved a proposal to rezone land from residential use to agricultural to house an animal sanctuary.

It involves the 33-acre Erin's Farm, an animal rescue sanctuary on Liverpool Road. Erin Yanz, the farm's executive director, said the change would give the operators of the rescue farm the flexibility they need for erecting and moving buildings to house the animals, which number between 150 and 200, including about 100 geese and ducks.

Commission member David Vinzant opened the discussion of the request by saying he was generally opposed to returning properties to the agricultural use category because the city would have less control over the uses. Vinzant said, over time, he expects less and less property to be zoned for agriculture rather than more.

Yanz said the need for the change in zoning was illustrated by the farm's recent addition of 15 miniature horses. The farm, which operates as a nonprofit, needed the freedom to provide shelter for the animals without having to go through the approval processes for adding buildings or moving buildings.

Commission member Jason Spain said he would agree with Vinzant under normal circumstances, but, because of the farm's use, he thought the request deserved consideration saying, "Rezoning back to agriculture can be a problem, but, in this case, it is a necessity."

Vinzant said if the property is ever sold, the new owner would have to come back to rezone it for whatever use was planned. At that point, the city would regain control of the uses. He then joined the rest of the commission to recommend approval to the council.

The commission then approved Yanz's site plan for construction of five buildings, two of them permanent structures. Yanz said the farm's board is raising money to build a large barn with 10 stalls and an exercise area for horses. The commission's approval is good for 18 months. If the organization is unable to raise the money and start construction in that time, they must submit a new request. The approval includes the requirement that more gravel be added to the road to the rearmost building for the fire department's equipment.

Yanz said 13 acres of the 33 owned by the sanctuary's board are reserved for wild life. The sanctuary takes in unwanted, sick and abused farm animals from anywhere in the country, gets them the medical treatment they need and finds them new homes. The miniature horses were rescued from Missouri.

"I'm very happy," Yanz said after the votes. "This will give the animals more space for those we need to house separately. This will be a great step to what we hope will be a great asset to the community."

