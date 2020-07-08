Annual Indiana Society of Chicago event canceled due to COVID-19 concerns

An annual Chicago celebration of all things Indiana won't be happening this year due to the coronavirus pandemic.
The Indiana Society of Chicago Foundation announced Wednesday its 115th annual dinner — scheduled for Dec. 5 at the Loews Hotel in downtown Chicago — is canceled due to uncertainty associated with large events as COVID-19 continues to spread.
"We recognize the significance of this decision and did not make it lightly," said Julie K. Griffith, Indiana Society board president.
"With evolving local restrictions and overwhelming concerns about the COVID-19 pandemic, we feel this is the best way to proceed during such an unprecedented time."
The Indiana Society dinner is a black-tie affair typically attended by hundreds of Hoosier leaders in politics, business, education and the arts.
Attendees at last year's event included Gov. Eric Holcomb and Janet Holcomb, Indiana's first lady.
Griffith said the organization, co-founded in 1905 by Newton County writer and playwright George Ade and two others, is contemplating hosting several virtual fundraising events later this year, with a portion of the proceeds benefiting first responders and their families.
"We extend our sincere gratitude to all of our members and supporters for their understanding during this time," Griffith said.
She said the annual Indiana Society dinner will return Dec. 4, 2021 in Chicago.
First Physician
Great Sauk (Sac) Trail
St. John's Lutheran Church Tolleston
Dutch in the Calumet Region
St. John Township School, District #2
The Lincoln Highway/The Ideal Section
The Lincoln Highway/The Ideal Section
Froebel School - side 1
Froebel School
Stewart Settlement House
Stewart Settlement House
Origin of Dr. MLK Day Law
Origin of Dr. MLK Day Law
Bailly Homestead
Iron Brigade
Willow Creek Confrontation
Ogden ski jump.jpg
Teale 1.jpg
Teale 2.jpg
Steel 1.jpg
Steel 2.jpg
Civil War camps.jpg
Old lighthouse.jpg
Railroad.jpg
Camp Anderson.jpg
Boundary line 1.jpg
Boundary line 2.jpg
LaPorte courthouse 1.jpg
LaPorte courthouse 2.jpg
Carnegie 1.jpg
Carnegie 2.jpg
Rumely Co 1.jpg
Rumely Co 2.jpg
Lincoln train 1.jpg
Lincoln train 2.jpg
LaPorte university 1.jpg
Laporte university 2.jpg
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.