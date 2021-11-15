 Skip to main content
Another Porter County official announces he will not be seeking re-election
Another Porter County official announces he will not be seeking re-election

Jon Snyder

VALPARAISO — Porter County Assessor Jon Snyder has announced he will not be seeking re-election next year.

Snyder, who will wrap up three terms in office in 2022 for a total of 12 years as assessor, said he wants to focus more time on his family.

"I have to thank the assessor staff for their amazing efforts in providing excellent customer service to the taxpayers of Porter County," the Republican said. "We accomplished more than I ever dreamed possible."

Snyder said during his tenure, he focused on eliminating a colossal backlog of appeals, became the first and only assessor in the state to offer online appeals, and added millions of dollars to the tax rolls through real and personal property audits and the discovery of improper exemption applications and credits.

He said he and his office accomplished 12 years of on-time tax billing, while reducing the assessor staff by 30% and returning the tax savings to the county's general fund.

Porter County Commissioner Jeff Good, also a Republican, had earlier announced he will not be seeking re-election next year.

Good is calling it quits after wrapping up his second term next year.

No one yet has officially announced their intention to run for either open seat.

Porter/LaPorte County Courts and Social Justice Reporter

Bob is a 23-year veteran of The Times. He covers county government and courts in Porter County, federal courts, police news and regional issues. He also created the Vegan in the Region blog, is an Indiana University grad and lifelong region resident.

