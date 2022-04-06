Anti-abortion groups endorse Green in NWI Republican congressional contest

Jennifer-Ruth Green has secured endorsements from two leading anti-abortion organizations that could prove decisive in the Republican primary for Northwest Indiana's U.S. House seat.

In recent days, political action committees associated with Indiana Right to Life and Susan B. Anthony List, a national group working to eliminate abortion, both announced they're backing Green in the seven-candidate contest for the Republican nomination in the 1st Congressional District of Lake, Porter and northwest LaPorte counties.

"We are proud to endorse Jennifer-Ruth Green as the pro-life candidate we know can win this district race in the fall. Jennifer-Ruth will be a champion for unborn babies and their moms, and will work hard as a member of Congress to restore common sense protection for all life," said Mike Fichter, chairman of Indiana Right To Life PAC.

"We urge members of Northwest Indiana’s pro-life community to rally behind Jennifer-Ruth by giving her their full support in financial giving and volunteer hours. We need a leader like Jennifer-Ruth in Congress."

Marilyn Musgrave, Susan B. Anthony List vice president of government affairs, likewise said Green can be counted on "to speak out for common sense abortion limits that the overwhelming majority of Americans want."

"Jennifer-Ruth is a trailblazer who has dedicated her entire career to serving her community, her country and vulnerable young people. In Washington, she will be a bold advocate for unborn children and their mothers, compassionate and unflinchingly principled. We encourage all voters of the 1st District to get out and support her in the primary on May 3," Musgrave said.

Green said she's proud to earn the endorsements of both organizations and looks forward to "standing with the pro-life movement to advance pro-life laws to protect women and their unborn babies from abortion."

"In Congress, I will be a voice for pro-life policies, starting with eliminating late-term abortion and ensuring taxpayers are not forced to pay for abortion," Green said.

In addition to the endorsements, Green is spreading her campaign's message of conservative leadership across the Region through a commercial airing on Fox News and video streaming platforms, and other digital media advertisements, as part of a six-figure ad buy.

The commercial highlights Green's Air Force service as well as her concerns about "skyrocketing gas prices and inflation," "liberal efforts to defund the police," and "woke madness — like indoctrinating our children with critical race theory."

"I've defended our country in combat, running counterintelligence operations in Iraq," Green says in the ad. "In Congress, I'll defend the Second Amendment, protect life and advance President Trump's 'America First' policies."

Green, of Crown Point, is the second Republican congressional candidate to take her campaign to the airwaves after former LaPorte Mayor Blair Milo launched the "first phase" of her TV buy Monday with a commercial condemning Democratic leaders for permitting "open borders, skyrocketing prices, threats to law enforcement and our kids' futures."

Milo also is touting endorsements from more than a dozen Republican mayors across the state, including Valparaiso Mayor Matt Murphy, LaPorte Mayor Tom Dermody, and former Valparaiso Mayor Jon Costas.

"Blair Milo is a conservative leader and relentless fighter for Northwest Indiana. As a former mayor of Valparaiso, I believe Blair’s mayoral experience sets her apart to lead and get results," Costas said.

"Character and work ethic matter. Blair's commitment to our nation as a Navy veteran, combined with her record of achievements, make her the very best choice to be the first Republican member of Congress from the Region in 90 years and a new member of a House majority that will end Nancy Pelosi's time as speaker."

Meanwhile, Mark Leyva, of Highland, the Republican nominee in eight Northwest Indiana congressional elections since 2002, seemingly is eschewing endorsements with his campaign message: "Vote against the establishment."

Also running in the Republican contest are Martin Lucas, of Schererville; Nicholas Pappas, of Portage; Ben Ruiz, of East Chicago; and Aaron Storer, of Schererville.

The winner at the May 3 GOP primary will face the winner of the Democratic primary, likely U.S. Rep. Frank J. Mrvan, D-Highland, in the Nov. 8 general election for a two-year term representing Northwest Indiana in the U.S. House.

