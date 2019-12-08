HOBART — Pat O’Donnell has witnessed the issues homeless veterans face and understands there is a great need for more services for them.
The public relations director of the American Legion 1st District Department of Indiana told Hobart officials of a recent encounter he had with three homeless veterans and their struggles.
“They were living wherever they could — with neighbors with friends,” said O’Donnell, founder of the Northwest Indiana Veterans Action Council.
Help for homeless veterans appears to be on the way as A Safe Haven continues to receive approvals to build a new 75-unit apartment facility for low-income veterans.
The City Council has authorized a $7.1 million bond issue that will help fund the project at 7930 Iowa St.
It also granted a tax abatement request A Safe Haven is seeking for the property.
“You’re doing a great job of helping to get the homeless veterans off the street and get them a place that they can lay their heads and won’t have to be on the street anymore,” O’Donnell said of the action taken by the council.
With the approvals in place, site work could occur in coming months and construction of the building could start in the spring.
Veterans who are unable to live independently will receive a variety of services at A Safe Haven’s facility. That will include assistance finding employment. A case manager from the Adam Benjamin Jr. clinic also will be available at the facility.
City Attorney Anthony DeBonis assured Hobart leaders that approval of the bonds won’t affect Hobart’s credit because the city only is acting as a conduit to issue the bonds.
“We’re not obligated to make any payments,” DeBonis said, “It must come entirely from the facility.”
Councilman Dave Vinzant said he is “thrilled you’re going to be into the community,” but questioned why A Safe Haven would need tax abatement because it’s a nonprofit organization and would be tax exempt.
“Just because a nonprofit owns a piece of real estate, it doesn’t make that real estate exempt unless its use is exempt,” DeBonis said.
It can take multiple years for a nonprofit organization to develop a track record proving its tax exempt use for real estate.
A Safe Haven would have to pay its property taxes during that time. With the abatement, the organization will avoid having to pay those taxes while the record is established so it can devote those funds to its operations.