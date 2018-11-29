INDIANAPOLIS — A Gary man who listed items for sale on Craigslist and then used a handgun to rob 11 people who responded to his online ads was appropriately sentenced to 15 years in prison, according to a Wednesday ruling by the Indiana Court of Appeals.
John F. Johnson Jr., 32, pleaded guilty in April to three level 5 felonies: battery with a deadly weapon; and two counts of robbery.
Court records show that Johnson repeatedly stole money, mobile phones and other items from individuals who met Johnson in an attempt to complete their purchases of a truck or television that Johnson had listed on Craigslist.
In one instance, Johnson also shot in the face a man who came to view Johnson's truck for sale. The bullet fractured the man's jaw, destroyed several teeth and part of his tongue, and the victim had to relearn how to speak and eat, according to court records.
Lake Superior Judge Clarence Murray ordered Johnson to serve consecutive five-year prison terms on each of the three counts, for a total of 15 years with the Indiana Department of Correction.
Johnson argued in his appeal that such a lengthy sentence was inappropriate in light of both the nature of his offense and his character.
The Court of Appeals rejected Johnson's claims in a 3-0 ruling.
It found that consecutive prison terms were warranted because Johnson committed multiple crimes against multiple victims.
"Johnson carefully planned to lure his victims to a place where he would rob them and battered one in a far more brutal manner than was necessary to sustain his conviction," the court said.
The appellate judges also noted that Johnson has a criminal record dating back to age 15, including additional felony convictions.
"Despite his many contacts with the criminal and juvenile justice systems, Johnson has been unwilling to conform his actions to societal norms," they said.
"Johnson has failed to establish that his sentence is inappropriate."
Police recommend person-to-person online sales be transacted in law enforcement facilities or parking lots to prevent similar crimes.