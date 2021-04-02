Appointments now available for mass COVID-19 vaccination site opening Wednesday in Gary

Appointments can be made now to receive the free COVID-19 vaccine at the mass vaccination site opening next week in Gary, as well as the first three associated mobile vaccine events set for Merrillville, Michigan City and East Chicago.

Any person 16 and older is eligible to be vaccinated in Indiana, including Illinois residents. Appointments must be made online at the ourshot.in.gov website, or by calling 211 inside Indiana.

A total of 2,000 shots a day of the COVID-19 vaccine will be available from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. beginning Wednesday, and running through June 2, at the former Theodore Roosevelt College and Career Academy, 730 W. 25th Ave., in Gary.

Individuals interested in making an appointment for the Gary Roosevelt site should enter 46407 as the ZIP Code on the state registration website, then click the button under "FEMA Gary Roosevelt Park PVAX" to schedule their appointment.

Gary Roosevelt primarily is a drive-thru vaccine site, and each person in a vehicle who wants to be vaccinated must have his or her own appointment, according to the Indiana Department of Health.