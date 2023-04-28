It took a few hours longer than expected and required last-minute adjustments to the normally sacrosanct state budget, but Hoosier lawmakers managed to pull everything together early Friday morning and officially close Indiana's annual legislative session.

The final motion to adjourn sine die was made by Senate President Rod Bray, R-Martinsville, at 2:46 a.m. Indianapolis time. The House wrapped up its business for the year, unless a special or technical corrections session is called, about an hour earlier.

For most of Thursday it was unclear whether the Republican-controlled General Assembly would reach final compromises on must-pass spending and tax legislation, especially after lawmakers realized a significant chunk of the new school funding would go toward a massive expansion of the state's private school voucher program, leaving many local public schools with sub-inflation level increases.

To remedy that concern, the initial state budget in House Enrolled Act 1001 was revised four times in the 24-hour period following the plan's public release Wednesday. Ultimately, an additional $312 million, which originally was part of a $1 billion extra deposit in the state's pension fund, was allocated for elementary, middle and high school (K-12) education.

State Sen. Ryan Mishler, R-Mishawaka, chairman of the budget-writing Senate Appropriations Committee, said the two-year, $44.6 billion General Fund spending plan that takes effect July 1 is a "fiscally conservative, balanced budget" that maintains healthy state reserves.

"We invested almost $3 billion in new funding for K-12 education and eliminated fees for textbooks and curricular materials for families. We were also able to invest in the Pre-1996 Teachers' Retirement Fund. Once these pension obligations are paid off, our state will be able to invest in other opportunities for Indiana residents," Mishler said.

On the other hand, state Sen. Eddie Melton, D-Gary, the top Democrat on the Appropriations Committee, said the budget's requirement that the state pay private school tuition for nearly all Indiana children, and its provision siphoning property tax revenue from Lake County schools to give it to charter schools "will have a devastating impact" on public education.

"I am unequivocally against the ongoing war being waged against public schools," Melton said. "We had the opportunity to pass a robust and bold budget that prioritized Hoosiers and Indiana this session. I’m disappointed that this Legislature refused to take it.”

State Sen. Lonnie Randolph, D-East Chicago, likewise described the new state budget as "reprehensible."

"Public schools are only receiving about 70% of new education dollars to educate over 90% of students, while vouchers receive a third of new money to educate less than 10% of Hoosier kids," Randolph said. "With the provisions in this bill, it’s clear what the goal is — to destroy public schools, period."

Aside from education, the budget eliminates the various revenue triggers from the 2022 income tax cut law and simply reduces the 3.15% state income tax rate to 3.05% on Jan. 1, 2024, 3% on Jan. 1, 2025, 2.95% on Jan. 1, 2026, and 2.9% on Jan. 1, 2027.

Altogether, those reductions will enable Hoosiers to keep $360 million of their money during the two-year budget period, and a total of $1.4 billion through 2030.

The new budget includes an additional $70 million in various other tax cuts, though it continues hiking Indiana's 33 cents per gallon gasoline tax by 1 cent per gallon each year through 2027.

The plan also authorizes $800 million in improvements to state prisons — primarily for the Westville Correctional Facility in LaPorte County; provides $650 million to incentivize business development through the Indiana Economic Development Corp.; allocates $500 million for a second round of READI quality-of-place grants to local communities; deploys $150 million toward deferred maintenance at state facilities; and spends $30 million on trails, $10 million on land conservation and $2 million on veteran suicide prevention.

In addition to the Westville prison reconstruction project, Northwest Indiana is due to receive $22 million for new Indiana Department of Transportation salt buildings in Gary and Roselawn; $5 million for upgrades at the Northwest Indiana Law Enforcement Academy in Hobart; access to $26 million in statewide airport improvement grants; $2.4 million to modernize a National Guard facility in LaPorte; and $1 million for a study of Lake Michigan beach erosion.

"In line with my legislative priorities of supporting teachers and police officers, I was proud to support a balanced budget investing in K-12 and higher education and Indiana State Police compensation, setting Indiana up for stability and a promising future," said state Sen. Dan Dernulc, R-Highland.

The budget legislation was approved nearly along party lines by a 70-27 margin in the House, and 39-10 in the Senate.

State Rep. Rita Fleming, D-Jeffersonville, joined all House Republicans in supporting the measure. In the Senate, state Sen. David Niezgodski, D-South Bend voted "yes," while state Sen. Vaneta Becker, R-Evansville, voted "no."

Republican Gov. Eric Holcomb told reporters at a 3:15 a.m. press conference he plans to sign the budget into law once it reaches his desk.

Meet the 2023 Northwest Indiana legislative delegation State Rep. Carolyn Jackson, D-Hammond State Rep. Earl Harris Jr., D-East Chicago State Rep. Ragen Hatcher, D-Gary State Rep. Ed Soliday, R-Valparaiso State Rep. Pat Boy, D-Michigan City State Rep. Chuck Moseley, D-Portage State Rep. Mike Aylesworth, R-Hebron State Rep. Mike Andrade, D-Munster State Rep. Vernon Smith, D-Gary State Rep. Hal Slager, R-Schererville State Rep. Kendell Culp, R-Rensselaer State Rep. Julie Olthoff, R-Crown Point State Rep. Jim Pressel, R-Rolling Prairie State Sen. Dan Dernulc, R-Highland State Sen. Lonnie Randolph, D-East Chicago State Sen. Eddie Melton, D-Gary State Sen. Rodney Pol Jr., D-Chesterton State Sen. Ed Charbonneau, R-Valparaiso State Sen. Rick Niemeyer, R-Lowell State Sen. Mike Bohacek, R-Michiana Shores