April 4 is last day for Hoosiers to register to vote in primary election

Hoosiers planning to vote this year must register by April 4 to cast a ballot in the May 3 primary election.

The secretary of state's office also is encouraging Indiana residents who previously registered to vote to verify that their registration remains active and that the personal information in their voter record is correct.

Both registering to vote and verifying a registration can be completed online at IndianaVoters.com.

To qualify to vote, a person must be a U.S. citizen and an Indiana resident for at least 30 days before the election.

Voters also must be 18 years old; however, 17-year-olds can register and vote in the May primary election if they will be 18 on or before the Nov. 8 general election.

Registering to vote online additionally requires submitting a valid driver's license or state identification card number.

Individuals who do not have a driver's license or state ID can register to vote in person at county government centers, public assistance offices and when completing a Bureau of Motor Vehicles transaction.

A utility bill, bank statement, government mailing or other proof of address is required to complete in-person voter registration.

Verifying a registration on IndianaVoters.com only requires a voter to enter their name, birth date and county of residence to bring up a screen that displays the voter's registration status.

From there, registered voters can use the website to find their polling place and directions to it, voting hours and the list of candidates they'll see when they cast their ballots.

There's also a reminder on the website that Indiana law requires voters to bring a government-issued photo ID to the polls in order to receive a ballot.

Hoosiers in November will elect one of the state's two U.S. senators; all nine U.S. representatives; the state auditor, state treasurer and secretary of state; 25 Indiana Senate seats; all 100 Indiana House seats; and many county and local government offices.

The May 3 primary will determine which Republican and Democratic candidates advance to the general election.

Early voting for the primary election begins April 5.

