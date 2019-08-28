PORTAGE — Portage Mayor John Cannon is calling on ArcelorMittal to pick up the bill for independent daily water tests in the east branch of the Little Calumet River in the wake of the cyanide and ammonia spill by the company two weeks ago.
"This plan ensures that no data could be misconstrued and will hold ArcelorMittal’s testing to a comparison," Cannon said in a statement Wednesday. "Currently, the taxpayers of the City of Portage will incur the cost of the third party sampling with the invoices sent to ArcelorMittal to receive reimbursement."
No one from ArcelorMittal was immediately available Wednesday for comment.
ArcelorMittal Burns Harbor accepted responsibility for spilling larger-than-allowed levels of the chemicals into the local waterway, resulting in a large fish kill, interruptions to business and recreation, and a threatened lawsuit.
The company reported Friday that sampling done through Aug. 20 at outfalls determined "ammonia and cyanide are below permitted levels for three consecutive days and reflect normal day-to-day fluctuations while maintaining compliance."
Sampling for cyanide at the 13 different instream locations were "non-detect for three consecutive days," the company said.
The company also said the nearby Portage Lakefront and Riverwalk area was reopened late last week as a result of the test results.
Cannon said he has also been calling on the company to replenish the fish in the waterway.
"To this point, ArcelorMittal has not stated whether or not this will occur," Cannon said.
The mayor also wants ArcelorMittal and other local steelmakers to inform him promptly of any future spills. He also wants notice from the Indiana Department of Natural Resources of any other wildlife impacted by the spill.
ArcelorMittal said it reported its spill to the Indiana Department of Environmental Management on Aug. 15 and that its cause is "expected to be a loss of power and operation" of the blast furnace recirculation system, which occurred on Aug. 11.
A group of five entities and 67 individual parties filed notice late last week of their intent to sue ArcelorMittal Burns Harbor.
The group is threatening to sue for violations of the Clean Water Act, according to the notice prepared by the Dogan & Dogan law firm in Portage.