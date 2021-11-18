 Skip to main content
Area veteran announces bid for county commissioner
Area veteran announces bid for county commissioner

Nathan Patrick

Nathan Patrick 

LAPORTE — Local business owner and Air Force veteran Nathan Patrick has announced his intention to run in next year's election for the District 1 LaPorte County commissioner seat.

Patrick, 21, a Republican, was a part of the first class of the Michigan City Police Department's Youth Leadership program in 2013, which led him to join and lead in the Explorers Post 75 Club, he said.

U.S. Rep. Frank J. Mrvan, D-Highland, is working to hold the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs accountable as the VA implements a $16 billion project to modernize the electronic health records of former military service members.

He became a junior counselor of the MCPD Youth Leadership program for two consecutive years.

"Nathan has a lifelong passion for service," his announcement says.

Patrick joined the U.S. Air Force and is owner of Rebuilders LLC, Insurance Rep at State Farm, he said. He is a substitute teacher at Michigan City Area Schools, a former state delegate, a precinct committeeman for Michigan City 19 and a former City Council candidate.

"Join him in standing up for what is right," his announcement reads. "Together the ideology of 'business as usual' will no longer be accepted."

