Arredondo praised by former colleagues for wisdom, leadership

CROWN POINT — Former Lake County Clerk Lorenzo Arredondo was recognized Thursday by some of the people who know him best.

The Lake County Board of Elections and Voter Registration, which counted Arredondo among its five members until his July 14 resignation, unanimously adopted a resolution praising Arredondo for his faithful service to the county's citizens and voters.

The resolution commends Arredondo's "commitment, dedication and professionalism" as a member of the election board and thanks him for his applying "wisdom and experience" as both an attorney and former judge to help guide the board in its decisions.

"Lorenzo Arredondo is well respected for his commitment to fairness, education and diversity, and will be missed by his fellow members," the resolution says.

Arredondo was not present to receive the resolution. He continues ailing following a Jan. 13 fall that's left him, at times, incapacitated.

Instead, the resolution was presented to Camila Trevino, his sister; Juanita Trivunovic, his niece; and Nikki Angel, Arredondo's chief deputy in the county clerk's office.

Mike Brown, who preceded and succeeded Arredondo as county clerk, thanked Arredondo's family for sharing him with Lake County for more than four decades, including 24 years as a judge at what now is the Judge Lorenzo Arredondo Justice Center in East Chicago.

"He has been a mentor to so many, including myself. I have been honored to work with him, to work under him, to listen to his leadership, and I hope and pray, as we move forward and as we pray for him and his family, that we can try to maintain the degree of professionalism that he brought," Brown said.

J. Justin Murphy, acting election board chairman, concurred. He said he has "utmost respect" for Arredondo and "he has my undying friendship."