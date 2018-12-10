INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana Supreme Court wants to understand why recent law school graduates are less likely to earn a passing score on the bar exam required to become a lawyer than their counterparts from just a few years ago.
To that end, the state's high court last week established a 14-member study commission to review Indiana's bar exam, how it's graded and the subjects included, and by next December recommend possible changes to the test's format or content.
Retired Chief Justice Randall Shepard was named chairman of the Study Commission on the Future of the Indiana Bar Exam by current Chief Justice Loretta Rush, who lived in Munster as a child.
Chief Judge Nancy Vaidik, the Porter County native who leads the Indiana Court of Appeals, is vice chairwoman of the commission, whose membership also includes various Indiana attorneys, judges and law school deans.
Court records show that 1 in 3 prospective lawyers this year did not pass the July bar exam, and half the test-takers failed the exam administered in February.
In contrast, the bar exam pass rate was 74 percent in July 2015 and 67 percent in February 2015, according to court records.
The Indiana bar exam is a two-day test composed of three segments: the Multistate Bar Examination, a 200-question multiple choice exam on legal principles and reasoning; the Multistate Performance Test that evaluates fundamental skills needed by lawyers; and the Indiana Essay Exam, a six-question test on Indiana law topics not included in the other segments.
Rush noted that Indiana is not the only state seeing "significant, and, in some cases, unprecedented declines in bar examination passage rates."
At the same time, she noted that 30 states, including Illinois, have replaced their state-specific test with the Uniform Bar Examination, which the study commission is charged with evaluating for possible use in Indiana.
Records show the Hoosier state has required individuals to pass a bar exam to practice law in Indiana since 1931.