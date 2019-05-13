INDIANAPOLIS — State Rep. Lisa Beck, D-Hebron, is helping Crown Point-area residents and commuters prepare for the barrage of road construction projects they're likely to encounter this year and next.
Beck is hosting a presentation at 5 p.m. Tuesday at Crown Point High School, 1500 S. Main St., detailing the upcoming roadwork in House District 19, which runs roughly between Crown Point and Lakes of the Four Seasons, and north to Hobart.
"I will be joined by officials with the Indiana Department of Transportation for this meeting," Beck said.
"They will talk about the road and bridge improvements scheduled in the months to come, and take questions from the public about these projects."
Beck said participants should enter the school through Main Entrance W3 on the west side of the building.
Crown Point last month was awarded $1 million through the state's Community Crossings program for four capacity-adding and rehabilitation projects.
Mayor David Uran also is hoping this year to use existing city resources to improve up to 10 additional road miles.