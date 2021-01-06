At least three candidates vying to succeed Mrvan as North Township trustee

Mrvan also expanded the trustee role by developing the No More Secrets child sexual abuse prevention program and connecting military veterans to specialized assistance for post-traumatic stress disorder.

Grant, Novak and Santos all said Mrvan did a fine job leading North Township since first being appointed trustee in 2005, winning election to the post in 2006 and being reelected by township voters in 2010, 2014 and 2018.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

But Grant, who worked alongside Mrvan for the past two-and-a-half years, said he believes it's time to build on Mrvan's accomplishments with "new initiatives" and "fresh ideas," and his experience working at the township and in community programs through his father's church makes him the ideal successor.

"I believe it's just time for someone new on the scene, a new face, someone who has ideas for employment opportunities, emergency assistance, promoting nutrition and food supply, and expanding the educational resources and tools that are available to our students," Grant said.

Novak similarly is familiar with North Township services since a family member, Richard Novak, already serves on the township's advisory board. She also has experience connecting people to social services through her past work at St. Catherine Hospital in East Chicago.