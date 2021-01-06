At least three candidates vying to succeed Mrvan as North Township trustee

At least three individuals are preparing to compete later this month for the opportunity to succeed new U.S. Rep. Frank J. Mrvan, D-Highland, as trustee of Lake County's North Township.
They are Tavell Grant, of Hammond, North Township's assistant community development coordinator; Marsha Novak, chairwoman of the Highland Democratic Party; and East Chicago City Clerk Adrian Santos.
A fourth potential candidate, Ralph Flores Jr., of Munster, a former member of the North Township Advisory Board, told The Times he is not planning to run, despite previously spreading the word among Democratic township leaders that he was interested.
Indiana generally does not conduct special elections to fill public office vacancies. Instead, state law requires the township's Democratic precinct committeemen select a new trustee to finish the nearly two years remaining in Mrvan's term.
Lake County Democratic Chairman Jim Wieser is expected next week to formally schedule a caucus meeting, likely on Jan. 30, when the new trustee will be picked.
Under Indiana law, individuals interested in being considered for appointment as North Township trustee have until 72 hours before the caucus convenes to file a declaration of candidacy with Wieser.
The duties of the township trustee include administering emergency assistance and other poor relief, operating Wicker Memorial Park, maintaining Hess Cemetery and providing Dial-A-Ride bus service for township residents in East Chicago, Griffith, Hammond, Highland, Munster and Whiting.
Mrvan also expanded the trustee role by developing the No More Secrets child sexual abuse prevention program and connecting military veterans to specialized assistance for post-traumatic stress disorder.
Grant, Novak and Santos all said Mrvan did a fine job leading North Township since first being appointed trustee in 2005, winning election to the post in 2006 and being reelected by township voters in 2010, 2014 and 2018.
But Grant, who worked alongside Mrvan for the past two-and-a-half years, said he believes it's time to build on Mrvan's accomplishments with "new initiatives" and "fresh ideas," and his experience working at the township and in community programs through his father's church makes him the ideal successor.
"I believe it's just time for someone new on the scene, a new face, someone who has ideas for employment opportunities, emergency assistance, promoting nutrition and food supply, and expanding the educational resources and tools that are available to our students," Grant said.
Novak similarly is familiar with North Township services since a family member, Richard Novak, already serves on the township's advisory board. She also has experience connecting people to social services through her past work at St. Catherine Hospital in East Chicago.
"I just feel at this time that this is something that I would like to try. It's a passion that I've had," Novak said. "I think it's time now that maybe we get another perspective from a woman's side.
"The men have definitely built a great foundation — don't get me wrong. I think our past trustee has done a wonderful job, and I just think a lot of the programs need to be continued, watched over, and make sure everybody is getting treated fairly."
Santos perhaps has the most personal connection to the township as a long-ago recipient of assistance that eventually helped him find his footing and a career in public service, including 12 years as an East Chicago councilman and seven years as city clerk.
He said his experience on the City Council helping right East Chicago's finances and building a budget surplus, and his work as clerk using technology to transform an office bogged down by paper and outdated procedures, makes him best suited to lead Lake County's most populous township.
"One thing I am very passionate about is helping people," Santos said. "I know that by becoming the North Township trustee I'd be able to help a lot of folks in dire need and put them on the right path to getting to where they're financially stable."
Mrvan so far has not endorsed any potential successor.