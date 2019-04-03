INDIANAPOLIS — Region residents who come across an old lottery ticket while doing their spring cleaning shouldn't automatically chuck it in the trash.
It could be worth $50,000.
According to the Hoosier Lottery, a Powerball ticket sold in Munster for the Oct. 20, 2018 drawing matched the four white balls and the red Powerball to win the game's third-highest prize.
However, under lottery rules, winning tickets expire after 180 days. So if the prize is not claimed by April 18 it never will be awarded.
Lottery records show the winning ticket was sold at Speedway, 444 Ridge Rd.
The winning numbers for the Oct. 20 Powerball drawing were 16-54-57-62-69 and Powerball 23.
The person holding the winning ticket should sign and complete the information on the back of the ticket, and bring it to Hoosier Lottery headquarters, 1302 N. Meridian St., Indianapolis, to claim the prize.