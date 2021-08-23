Attendance at this year's Indiana State Fair nearly matches 2019 despite COVID-19

Hoosiers seemingly were eager to head back to the Indiana State Fair this year despite the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Data released by fair officials Monday show 830,390 people attended the 164th annual Indiana agricultural exhibition that ran from July 30 through Sunday at the state fairgrounds on the northeast side of Indianapolis.

That was just a 5.5% decrease from the 878,857 people who attended the 2019 fair, and 3.5% less than the 860,131 in attendance at the 2018 fair.

In 2020, the state fair was canceled for the first time since World War II to minimize the potential spread of the coronavirus.

"It is wonderful to be back together for this iconic summer tradition and celebrate all things Indiana," said Cindy Hoye, executive director of the Indiana Fair Commission. "We are thankful for a successful 2021 state fair and for the opportunity to welcome Hoosiers back."

The 165th Indiana State Fair is scheduled to run from July 29 to Aug. 21, 2022.

Concerned about COVID-19? Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.