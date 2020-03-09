Attorney general crosses out 'X' gender option on Indiana driver's licenses

State agencies are not permitted to use an "X" gender designation for Hoosiers who identify as neither male nor female without explicit authorization from the General Assembly, according to Indiana Attorney General Curtis Hill Jr.

In an official opinion issued Monday, Hill said the Bureau of Motor Vehicles and State Department of Health overstepped their bounds last year by briefly allowing non-binary individuals to obtain a driver's license, state identification card or birth certificate with an "X" in place of the traditional "M" or "F" gender markers.

"Administrative agencies like the BMV and the ISDH are creatures of the Legislature whose powers are limited to their authorizing statutes," Hill said.

"Only the General Assembly may determine whether the state of Indiana will codify any non-binary designations on state documents."

The BMV did not respond directly to the attorney general's statement. It said it is reviewing the opinion and determining next steps.

Last March, the BMV said it decided to offer a third gender option to follow the credential standards recommended by the American Academy of Motor Vehicle Administrators, which include an "X" gender identifier.

