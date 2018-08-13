INDIANAPOLIS — The special prosecutor who convicted Indiana Secretary of State Charlie White…

INDIANAPOLIS — A top House Democrat is asking Hoosiers fed up with Republican Attorney Gener…

INDIANAPOLIS — Marion County Prosecutor Terry Curry did not mince words in his response to A…

INDIANAPOLIS — Attorney General Curtis Hill Jr. is launching a second front in his battle to…

INDIANAPOLIS — Attorney General Curtis Hill Jr. is attempting to scuttle the investigation i…

INDIANAPOLIS — Another woman allegedly groped by Attorney General Curtis Hill at a late-nigh…

INDIANAPOLIS — If the Indiana inspector general's investigation of alleged sexual misconduct…

INDIANAPOLIS — Attorney General Curtis Hill insisted Monday he is the victim of a smear camp…

INDIANAPOLIS — More than 75 Hoosier women and men rallied Saturday outside the Statehouse de…

INDIANAPOLIS — Gov. Eric Holcomb and the leaders of the Indiana House and Senate on Thursday…

INDIANAPOLIS — Attorney General Curtis Hill declared Tuesday that he will not resign as the …

Indiana Code 4-2-6-15

IC 4-2-6-15 — Communications paid for with appropriations or from securities division enforcement account; use of state officer's name or likeness prohibited; exceptions

Sec. 15. (a) This section does not apply to the following:

(1) A communication made by the governor concerning the public health or safety.

(2) A communication:

(A) that a compelling public policy reason justifies the state officer to make; and

(B) the expenditure for which is approved by the budget agency after an advisory recommendation from the budget committee.

(b) This section does not prohibit a state officer from using in a communication the title of the office the state officer holds.

(c) As used in this section, "communication" refers only to the following:

(1) An audio communication.

(2) A video communication.

(3) A print communication in a newspaper (as defined in IC 5-3-1-0.4).

(d) A state officer may not use the state officer's name or likeness in a communication paid for entirely or in part with appropriations made by the general assembly, regardless of the source of the money.

(e) A state officer may not use the state officer's name or likeness in a communication paid for entirely or in part with:

(1) money from the securities division enforcement account established under IC 23-19-6-1(f); or

(2) appropriations from the state general fund made under IC 23-19-6-1(f).

As added by P.L.58-2010, SEC.33. Amended by P.L.114-2010, SEC.1.