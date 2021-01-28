Audit claims NWI school district intentionally enrolled students from Illinois

A Northwest Indiana school district has been ordered to repay $751,907.53 in student tuition support that state auditors claim was used by the district to educate children that school officials knew were residents of Illinois.
A special investigative report released Thursday by the State Board of Accounts found the South Newton School Corp. enrolled Illinois children in district schools between 2014 and 2020, but reported the out-of-state students as Newton County residents to the Indiana Department of Education.
The number of Illinois students attending classes at the district's Kentland, Indiana, schools grew from 6 during the 2014-15 school year to a peak of 34 in 2018-19, before falling to 27 during the 2019-20 school year, according to the audit.
Newton County is located immediately south of Lake County, and Kentland is about 13 miles directly east of Sheldon, Illinois, whose schoolchildren are supposed to attend classes in Milford, Illinois, approximately 16 miles southwest of Sheldon.
Indiana law permits out-of-state students to attend schools in the Hoosier State provided they pay the full cost of their attendance.
In this case, the audit said the South Newton School Corp. initially reported the Illinois students as out-of-state residents, but changed their residency to Newton County on the district's official student count after the Indiana Department of Education identified the out-of-state students as ineligible for state tuition support.
According to the audit, the school district's information technology director made the change, at the direction of former Superintendent Todd Rudnick, to ensure the district's student count would be accepted by the state, and not rejected for the error of including out-of-state students.
Rudnick told the Indiana State Police he received a memo from the school district's attorney advising him the district could include Illinois residents in the district's student count, the audit said.
Current Superintendent Casey Hall, who took over in January 2018, said he learned from the school district treasurer that Illinois students were improperly being counted as Indiana residents for tuition support purposes, according to the audit.
The audit said Hall brought this to the attention of the school board during a board retreat — which the State Board of Accounts classified as an unlawful meeting — and the board decided to allow the Illinois students, and any of their siblings, to continue attending classes and be included as in-state residents on the district's student count.
However, the board and Hall agreed not to allow any new Illinois students to attend or be counted for state tuition support, according to the audit.
Under Indiana law, any funds misappropriated, diverted, or unaccounted for by a school district, other unit of local government, or public employee must be repaid — spurring the State Board of Accounts demand for $751,907.53, plus unspecified investigatory costs.
In response, school district attorney Sara Blevins insisted South Newton School Corp. "denies that it violated any applicable law or uniform compliance guidelines."
Blevins asserted Indiana statutes do not distinguish between in-state transfer students and out-of-state transfer students, and therefore Indiana schools enrolling out-of-state students are entitled to full tuition support for each student.
As a result, she said there is no basis for the State Board of Accounts to demand repayment. Blevins also rejected the allegation the school board held an illegal meeting.
"No school employee or board member acted with any malfeasance, misfeasance, or nonfeasance," Blevins said. "All school employees and board members acted in good faith at all times under a reasonable belief that they were acting properly and in accordance with law, as indeed they were under applicable law."
The State Board of Accounts said its audit report has been forwarded to the Newton County prosecutor and Indiana Attorney General Todd Rokita for collection.