Audit claims NWI school district intentionally enrolled students from Illinois

According to the audit, the school district's information technology director made the change, at the direction of former Superintendent Todd Rudnick, to ensure the district's student count would be accepted by the state, and not rejected for the error of including out-of-state students.

Rudnick told the Indiana State Police he received a memo from the school district's attorney advising him the district could include Illinois residents in the district's student count, the audit said.

Current Superintendent Casey Hall, who took over in January 2018, said he learned from the school district treasurer that Illinois students were improperly being counted as Indiana residents for tuition support purposes, according to the audit.

The audit said Hall brought this to the attention of the school board during a board retreat — which the State Board of Accounts classified as an unlawful meeting — and the board decided to allow the Illinois students, and any of their siblings, to continue attending classes and be included as in-state residents on the district's student count.

However, the board and Hall agreed not to allow any new Illinois students to attend or be counted for state tuition support, according to the audit.