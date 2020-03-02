Audit demands Stidham repay $14,000 in misconduct case

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

The mayor’s committee discovered records showing Stidham had made questionable use of public funds to three vendors: Keeping the Books, E.R.G Advisors and Paramount Technology Solutions — all established under the name of Rachel Glass — without the approval of the Board of Public Works, a panel of the mayor’s advisers.

City investigators contend the three vendors were shell corporations with Valparaiso addresses for two houses and a United Parcel Service store.

State Board of Accounts auditors concluded from their own probe Stidham paid vendors, associated with his wife, $8,000 in 2016 to assist the city in routine confirmation of the accuracy of the city’s financial records by comparing them to bank account records.

But state auditors found the bank reconcilements for which the city paid $8,000 in 2016 weren’t performed until 2018, two years later.

The report explains state law forbids public officials paying private vendors until after the work is performed and documented, usually by an itemized invoice.

State auditors allege the city had no written contracts with the three vendors associated with Stidham’s wife officially setting the term of services the city expected or the rates she would be paid.